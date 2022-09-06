Corporate Training Market to reach $487.3 Billion by 2030, creating an opportunity for multilingual training - OneMeta AI

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2022 / OneMeta AI (www.onemeta.ai) (OTC PINK:ONEI).

The global corporate training market is projected to reach $487.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 to 2030. The growth of the corporate training market is expected to increase during the forecast period, owing to the rise in learning requirements at the workplace. In addition, the emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules is expected to boost the growth of the corporate training market, in terms of value sales, during the forecast period.[1]

"Corporate training is an industry that we are actively pursuing. Verbum (www.verbum.ai) is a real-time-translation platform that allows companies to train in multi-lingual environments," said Saul Leal, CEO of OneMeta AI.

Corporate training is a method to improve the skill sets, including work performance, productivity, efficiency, and others of an employee. There are different training methods offered for the development of corporate employees, which include virtual and face-to-face training methods. It helps employees to enhance their skill sets such as communications, negotiation skills, leadership skills, technical skills, and others.

The key players operating in the global corporate training market focus on prominent strategies to overcome competition and maintain as well as improve their share worldwide. Some of the major players in the global corporate training industry analyzed in this report include Bizlibrary, GP Strategies Corporation, Franklin Covey Co., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corporation, Cornerstone Ondemand Inc., Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc., Allen Communications Learning Services, Simplilearn Solutions, and Skill Soft.[2]

ONEMETA AI is a stack of cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies that solve everyday problems with an innovative and pragmatic approach. From Natural Language Processing to Sentiment Analytics and Behavioral Prediction to Metaverse enhancement, OneMeta AI solves problems that elevate our human potential and disrupt our economies.

