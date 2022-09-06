9 Meters Biopharma to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2022 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR), a clinical-stage company pioneering novel treatments for people with rare or debilitating digestive diseases, announced today that John Temperato, President & Chief Executive Officer of 9 Meters, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 12-14, 2022, in New York City. Management will also be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors.

Presentation Date/Time: Webcast presentation available for viewing beginning Monday, September 12, 2022, at 7:00 AM ET. The webcast can be viewed here.

The presentation will also be available in the events section of the 9 Meters website.

The presentation will highlight the 9 Meters pipeline, with a focus on vurolenatide, its long-acting GLP-1 agonist for short bowel syndrome as well as upcoming milestones. The Company recently announced positive preliminary results from a Phase 2 study of vurolenatide in short bowel syndrome.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage company pioneering novel treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, GI conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders in which the biology of the gut is a contributing factor. 9 Meters is developing vurolenatide, a proprietary Phase 2 long-acting GLP-1 agonist, for SBS; larazotide, a tight junction regulator for MIS-C; and several near clinical-stage assets.

For more information please visit www.9meters.com or follow 9 Meters on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements based upon 9 Meters' current expectations. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, anticipated milestones, and any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation: risks related to our ability to successfully implement our strategic plans, including reliance on our lead product candidate; uncertainties associated with the clinical development and regulatory approval of product candidates, including reliance on blinded data; uncertainties in obtaining successful clinical results for product candidates and unexpected costs that may result therefrom; risks related to the inability of 9 Meters to obtain sufficient additional capital to continue to advance these product candidates and its preclinical programs, including in light of current stock market conditions; risks related to the failure to realize any value from product candidates and preclinical programs being developed and anticipated to be developed in light of inherent risks and difficulties involved in successfully bringing product candidates to market; intellectual property risks; the impact of COVID-19 on our operations, enrollment in and timing of clinical trials; risks related to leveraging the Company by borrowing money under the debt facility and compliance with its terms; risk of delisting from Nasdaq; reliance on collaborators; reliance on research and development partners; risks related to cybersecurity and data privacy; and risks associated with acquiring and developing additional compounds. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in periodic filings with the SEC, including the factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in 9 Meters' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as amended or supplemented by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings that 9 Meters has made and future filings 9 Meters will make with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements. 9 Meters expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

