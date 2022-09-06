DGAP-News: Jupiter Wellness, Inc.

Today's consumers are seemingly more health and wellness conscious than ever before. With the increase in social media use, there is even more emphasis placed on personal appearance, with both men and women upping their wellness game be it in skin care, hair care, general health, and wellbeing, or attempting to preserve youthfulness. Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW), which focuses on making drugs and skin- and hair-care products, is riding on this emerging trend. The company reports that it's changed its focus and sharpened its vision over the last year in its journey to rebrand itself and transform into a science- and research-backed pharmaceutical company that uses its health-sciences division for the production, testing, and sale of products aimed at the skin, hair and sexual wellness as well as general health. Jupiter's development pipeline includes products to address psoriasis, eczema, burns, herpes and cold sores, hair loss and female libido loss. In fact, last year, the company put its money where its mouth is by acquiring certain assets of Applied Biology, a biotech company specializing in skin and hair science that provides clinical research for several of Jupiter Wellness's proprietary dermatological treatment products. A Diverse Lineup Of Products Jupiter's top-of-the-line product is its JW-100, which the company says is a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame used for the topical treatment of atopic dermatitis (eczema) and is in direct competition with Pfizer Inc.'s (NYSE: PFE) Eucrisa. The company is conducting a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled multicenter trial to evaluate the superiority of JW-100 to Eucrisa (a Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved topical drug) in mild-to-moderate eczema, and it is optimistic that JW-100 may prove superior to Eucrisa and other comparable prescription drugs on the market. Market analysis and go-to-market plans are being developed with an anticipated product launch in 2023, according to the company. Another product in Jupiter's development pipeline is RJ-101, a topical treatment for female libido loss that was discovered when the drug was being used to treat breast cancer and chemotherapy patients who reported an increase in sexual desire as an unexpected side effect. Jupiter has continued clinical trials and reports that RJ-101 increased nipple erection, sensitivity, and genital lubrication in healthy patients as well as those with nipple neuropathy. Jupiter plans to launch RJ-101 in 2023, this product may go both the FDA route as a prescription drug or as a consumer product for female libido loss and potentially as a product for general sexual wellness and pleasure for women. Jupiter's Minoxidil Booster is an over-the-counter drug used to treat of hair loss. It reportedly works by enriching the sulfotransferase enzyme in the hair and amping up the efficacy of Minoxidil for hair loss. Jupiter says it has licensed its Minoxidil Booster to Taisho, a $2.6 billion Japanese company that is the leading seller of minoxidil products in Japan. Taisho expects to launch the product commercially in 2023. The company's other skin-care products include Photocil, a topical treatment for psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-300, a topical used to treat first-degree burns and sun exposure; JW 400, a product for treating herpes labialis (cold sores); and NoStingz, a unique sunscreen that protects the skin from jellyfish stings, sea lice, and UVA/UVB rays. NoStingz has been available since April through Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), and other select stores with sales growing steadily month over month, according to the company. The company reported revenue of $3.7 million in the first half of 2022. "I am pleased to report that Jupiter Wellness is on track with its 2022 roadmap," Jupiter Wellness CEO Brian John said. "Jupiter finished the first half of 2022 with momentum and our strongest revenue numbers to date". Learn more about Jupiter Wellness here . We support health and wellness through the research and development of over-the-counter (OTC) products and intellectual property. Our product pipeline addresses a range of conditions, including hair loss, eczema, burns, and sexual wellness. Revenue is generated through the sales of OTC and consumer products, contract research agreements, and licensing royalties. This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Contact Details TraDigital IR- Camille Baptiste camille@tradigitalir.com Company Website https://jupiterwellness.com/

