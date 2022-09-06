Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
06.09.2022 | 15:32
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lento Bio Raises $680,000 in Oversubscribed Seed Round Led by Ichor Life Sciences

POTSDAM, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2022 / Lento Bio, Inc., a preclinical pharmaceutical company developing small-molecule therapeutics to restore ocular lens flexibility and near-vision in presbyopia patients, announced today they have raised $680,000 in funding during their recent oversubscribed seed round. Ichor Life Sciences is the lead investor for the round, providing $400,000 in funding to Lento Bio.

Lento Bio was launched in June of 2022 and is an Ichor Life Sciences portfolio company. The seed round will be used to conduct research and testing that will establish proof of concept for Lento Bio's therapeutics and help optimize lead compounds in early-stage pre-clinical studies.

"We are extremely grateful for the support for our science that Ichor and other investors have shown us through this funding round", said Dr. Kris Barnes, PhD, Lento Bio CEO. "Since our launch, our focus has been to develop small-molecule therapeutics to treat presbyopia. This funding will help enable that goal by sustaining our preclinical activities through the next major steps in development."

"We're proud to provide funding for Lento Bio and support its work, which will advance the study of therapies to target advanced glycation end products - a molecular hallmark of aging", said Dr. Kelsey Moody, PhD, MBA, CEO, and Founder of Ichor Life Sciences. "Lento Bio is making significant progress, and we look forward to our continued collaboration to further our knowledge and work treating degenerative disease."

Ichor Life Sciences, Tuesday, September 6, 2022, Press release picture

About Lento Bio

Lento Bio is an Ichor portfolio company developing small-molecule therapeutic treatments for degenerative aging disorders, focused initially on developing AGE-breaking therapeutic eyedrops for presbyopia. Lento Bio was founded in 2022 and is headquartered in Potsdam, N.Y. For more information go to lentobio.com.

Ichor Life Sciences, Tuesday, September 6, 2022, Press release picture

About Ichor Life Sciences

Ichor Life Sciences is a premium preclinical contract research organization offering services in discovery through pharmacology. The company operates R&D laboratories in LaFayette and Potsdam, N.Y., including an AAALAC-accredited vivarium. Services are provided through two divisions. Ichor Discovery Services provides world-class protein manufacturing, as well as a full suite of capabilities in structural biology, biophysics, and assay development. Ichor Pharmacology Services offers in vitro testing, histology, PK/PD, in vivo toxicology, and in vivo efficacy capabilities. Therapeutic areas served by Ichor Life Sciences include oncology, metabolic disease, musculoskeletal disease, ophthalmology, and geriatrics. Ichor Life Sciences was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York's Finger Lakes intellectual corridor. For more information, go to ichorlifesciences.com.

Media Contact:

Nichole Fish
info@ichorlifesciences.com

Kris Barnes
info@lentobio.com

SOURCE: Ichor Life Sciences



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/714772/Lento-Bio-Raises-680000-in-Oversubscribed-Seed-Round-Led-by-Ichor-Life-Sciences

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
