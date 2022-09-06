Trialbee CEO Matt Walz has been named to the 2022 PharmaVoice 100 an annual list that recognizes the most inspiring people in the life-sciences industry for his work to increase access, diversity, and efficiency in clinical research.

"With the number of clinical trials over the next five years requiring 125 million patients, it is imperative that we democratize access to clinical research with a more patient-centric approach," says Walz, who has been bringing disruptive software innovations to the life sciences industry for more than two decades. "At Trialbee, we are drastically improving global patient recruitment and enrollment by operationalizing real-world data (RWD), simplifying the patient journey and reducing the burden of enrolling patients for sites."

In 2021, Walz helped Trialbee launch Trialbee Honey, its flagship SaaS-based product and the first solution to track and measure all global recruitment activities while optimizing enrollment timelines through real-time analytics. Trialbee's purpose-built platform uses data-driven insights to improve patient enrollment at global scale.

Walz's inspired, hands-on approach has helped Trialbee quadruple sales and grow the employee base to span across eight countries while delivering global recruitment projects with eight of the top 10 global pharmaceutical companies. Trialbee's innovative technology and offerings are available globally in over 48 countries, with active engagements in studies in 24 countries with major CROs, large pharmaceutical companies, and mid-sized biotechs.

"It is always an honor to showcase these inspiring individuals, whose leadership over the past 18 months has been more important than ever to make sure their teams, the patients they serve, and their organizations continue to excel at the highest levels possible," said Taren Grom, PharmaVoice Editor in Chief Emeritus.

PharmaVoice100 selects honorees from a pool of nominations submitted by readers and evaluated by the PharmaVoice team. This year's honorees include Legacy Leaders, Tech Wizards, Innovators, Disrupters, Entrepreneurs, and DE&I Champions.

