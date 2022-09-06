New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2022) - New York-based creative consultancy firm, The Creativity Guide, has announced that it is setting out to help professionals, creators and entrepreneurs to utilize the power of artistic thinking in order to get their unique projects over the line. The company underlines that it will be offering its services to those across a variety of fields, whether the client is attempting to get a new business idea off of the ground or undertaking a creative endeavor.

The Creativity Guide, led by artistic and entrepreneurial expert, Peter M. Krask, will be providing clients with options of both initial project consultation and ongoing assistance, depending on which aligns more closely with their respective objectives. Research highlights the importance of having a mentor on your business journey, with 97% of people stating that they are valuable, while nine in ten workers stress that they feel happier pursuing their career path under the wing of a mentor.

As part of its announcement, The Creativity Guide highlights that it has a track record in helping clients conceptualize, navigate and complete complex creative projects. The methodology involves applying the universal benefits of creativity and artistic thinking to whichever project the client is working on; this enables The Creativity Guide to guide clients from a broad spectrum of industries.

As a result, while The Creativity Guide is often utilized by entrepreneurs in need of direction, it is also used by students, artists and creatives that are suffering from a lack of inspiration or feel stuck in a project. A recent survey shows that 70% of students reported experiencing writer's block, while over a third of creative professionals struggle with a creative block due to the pressure of tight deadlines.

Peter M. Krask, the founder of The Creativity Guide, is capitalizing on his own experience in an array of creative fields, and the challenges he has faced as a result, in order to equip clients with the tools they need to overcome their own obstacles. Despite the majority of people acknowledging the importance of mentors, only 37% actually have one. If someone has a project that does not neatly fit into the category of 'business' or 'art', for instance, then it can be difficult to know which kind of coach or mentor is needed. Through The Creativity Guide, Krask is striving to boost the accessibility of mentorship by opening up its services to entrepreneurs and creatives alike.

"With The Creativity Guide, I'm excited to be using my experience as, amongst other things, a Creative Director, Project Manager, Community Engagement Speaker and a successful artist and educator myself, in order to help others struggling to complete their projects. I've found that the creative process, and the numerous issues that come with this, are often the same regardless of the specific field. This is why The Creativity Guide is proud to be guiding individuals, teams and companies alike to march purposefully to their destination, rather than limping towards the finish line," concludes Krask.

Media Contact: Peter Krask

Email Contact: peter@pmkcreativityguide.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136049