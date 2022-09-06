DJ Volt Inu (VOLT) Listing on Gate.io While Their Marketing Strategy Continues to Grow

The Volt Inu team is excited to announce that its token (USDVOLT) will soon be available on the Gate.io exchange. As its founders explained, this listing is just the latest milestone in Volt Inu's go-to-market strategy.

Gate.io is a world-leading digital asset trading platform with millions of registered users. The exchange offers a wide range of tokens and features an intuitive user interface. Volt Inu's listing aims to speed up the mass adoption of the USDVOLT token.

What Does the Latest Listing Mean for Volt Inu?

Gate.io, one of the world's leading crypto exchanges, is listing Volt Inu (USDVOLT ) on its platform on September 9th.

This Tier 1 listing is a significant development for Volt Inu, as it opens up the token to a much wider audience and to some of the biggest exchanges in the world. Gate.io is one of the most popular exchanges in the world, with over 6 million registered users.

This listing gives Volt Inu a significant boost in visibility and legitimacy. Therefore, investors will be looking at its impact on the token's price.

Volt Inu is a relatively new entrant to the cryptocurrency market, but it has already made a big splash. The team behind Volt Inu has impressed investors with their strong track record and commitment to delivering value.

This move is a new step following the success path of Shiba Inu (USDSHIB) after its listing on the same platform. Back in April 2021, Shiba Inu's price was just USD0.0000002. However, after being listed on Gate.io, its price surged by 175X to almost USD0.000035 in less than a month.

This listing is a big vote of confidence from Gate.io in the potential of Volt Inu. It is an important step forward for the team and the project. Crypto enthusiasts will be careful to see how this operation will impact the trading activity on the USDVOLT token.

Volt Inu's Marketing Strategy Continues to Grow

Volt Inu's team is working hard to give this project a strong marketing strategy. The upcoming Chainlink SmartCon event in New York City will have VOLT as a sponsor. The operation aims to increase the project's public image and attract new users.

Additionally, the team has started an extensive billboard campaign across the United States that will last four months. The team believes this operation will make people more aware of the project and its purpose.

Moreover, drivers for Uber Eats and Doordash are spreading the word about VOLT to their clients. These food delivery services are popular among people of all age groups, making this marketing method potentially effective.

Finally, the project has a vast marketing campaign going on in Columbia. This campaign aims to educate tens of thousands of people about cryptocurrencies and Volt Inu. The team hopes this will increase the project's visibility and attract new users.

About Volt Inu

Volt Inu defines itself as a hyper-deflationary ecosystem that offers users a wide range of features. As its founders explained, investing in VOLT means investing in a basket of diversified assets. Among these assets, Volt Inu's website mentions NFTs, altcoins, stablecoins, and others.

Volt Inu implements an automatic 2% burn tax on ETH and another automatic 4% burn tax on the BNB Chain. These mechanisms wish to guarantee a rising price floor by reducing the circulating supply, giving the token a deflationary nature.

Volt Inu has attracted much attention from the crypto community thanks to its innovative approach and strong marketing strategy. The team wishes to deliver value to investors, and the listing on Gate.io is a step forward for the project.

With a wide range of features, Volt Inu is well-positioned to accelerate the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies.

