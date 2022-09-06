Cheshire, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2022) - Administrative costs are skyrocketing for dental practices as billing saps time and money from clinics, Prospa Billing announces a comprehensive program to solve these issues. Prospa Billing provides insurance verification, billing, and insurance collection services to dental practices of all sizes, with the unique benefit of being founded by a diverse group of dental professionals. While based in Connecticut, the company provides services to an ever-expanding list of practices of all specialties and sizes nationwide.

"We are committed to meeting the needs of our clients in a professional manner," says Prospa Billing's CEO, Manny Sidhu. "Our primary goal is to optimize the revenue cycle for each of our dental clients through a collaborative partnership with our client's office team."

Prospa Billing provides a solution by streamlining this financial aspect of each dental practice, applying its expertise to handle that resource-intensive but vital work. As a result, existing clients have reported that the company has helped them improve their focus on core dental tasks, while often increasing revenue by reducing the costs of billing and collection.

And it's a timely service, with one recent press report indicating that administrative costs, mostly billing, can account for between 15% and 25% of a dental practice's regular expenditures. Charging and collecting client payments is also incredibly time-consuming, and the article notes that it can be several months before a practice receives any compensation.





As well as handling insurance claims for dental offices, Prospa Billing also closely analyzes the accuracy of each claim. In doing so, its experts apply their industry knowledge to make necessary adjustments, add missing patient information, correct and resubmit denied claims, and more. The comprehensive approach to billing ensures that dental practices eventually receive 100% of the payments they are owed when they bill insurance.

One reason for the company's growing popularity with dental practices is its model. Their dedicated 3-4 team members perform the specific task of E-Claims submissions, posting insurance payments and adjustments, and aged insurance claim resolution. Each team member is assessed and trained according to standards established by the American Dental Coders Association. Each team member also has extensive experience in remote billing in multiple states and vast knowledge of Medicaid and National PPO Plans.

Prospa Billing also has a dedicated Dashboard that allows the dental practice to follow their Prospa Team's progress. The Dashboard is also used for Prospa Billing's quality control to ensure practices are meeting collection goals.

As a result, the company ensures the highest reimbursement possible for practices and helps to make dental offices more efficient and boosts revenue. To learn more visit https://prospabilling.com/.

