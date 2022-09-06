The Business Research Company: The Rise In Investments In Renewable Energy Is Driving The Solar Photovoltaic Panel Manufacturing Market

The Business Research Company's solar photovoltaic panel manufacturing market research report expands on key drivers, trends, and growth opportunities in the market.

LONDON, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapid growth in investments in renewable power generation capacities is expected to drive the solar photovoltaic panel manufacturing market during the forecast period. A large number of power generation companies are investing in renewable energy sources, especially in the USA and European countries. For instance, according to the World Energy Investment Report, 2021 by the International Energy Agency (IEA), renewable energy for new power generation capacity attracted an estimated 70% of global energy investment in 2021, with most of the investment flowing towards power and end-use sectors, shifting out of traditional fossil fuel production.





The global solar photovoltaic panel manufacturing market size is expected to grow from $177.20 billion in 2021 to $209.90 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5%. The solar photovoltaic panel manufacturing market growth is expected to reach $416.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.7%.

Request a free sample of the Solar Photovoltaic Panel Manufacturing Market Report

The Use Of Smart Robots Is A Popular Trend In The Market

Companies in the solar photovoltaic panel manufacturing market are focusing on the launch of smart robots to support the construction of new solar projects. Robots automate the construction of new solar resources, enabling a safer work environment, shorter project timelines, and lower overall energy costs. For example, in December 2021, AES Corporation of Virginia, a US-based energy technology company, launched an artificially intelligent (AI) robot, Atlas, to support the construction of new solar projects. Atlas supports AES' workforce by performing the heavy lifting, placing, and attachment of solar modules while adding new high-tech jobs. It enables the rapid deployment of new solar resources at a scale to help meet the demand for greener energy.

Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd Held The Largest Share Of The Market In 2021 - (https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/solar-photovoltaic-panel-manufacturing-global-market-report)

Wuxi Suntech Power Co., Ltd. was the largest competitor in the solar photovoltaic panel manufacturing market in 2021, with a 6.74% share of the market. Wuxi Suntech Power Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer and a distributor of solar energy equipment. The company was established in 2001 and is headquartered in Wuxi, China. Suntech's growth strategy focuses on developing customer-focused products with superior quality by adding new products to its portfolio. For instance, in March 2021, Suntech launched its Ultra V high-power PV module series in the European market with Import Export Code (IEC) certifications. The module is designed in accordance with occupational safety and health regulations, and it weighs only 22.1 kg for personal handling.

Asia-Pacific Was The Largest Region In The Market In 2021

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the solar photovoltaic panel manufacturing market and was worth $69.91 billion in 2021. As per the solar photovoltaic panel manufacturing market analysis, the solar photovoltaic panel manufacturing market in Asia Pacific is supported by a growing awareness of solar energy, rising consumption of electricity, growth in urban populations, rising electronic products, and government initiatives. For instance, in December 2021, the power development authority of Bangladesh signed a 20-year electricity purchase deal relating to four solar projects with a total generation capacity of 181 MW.

See more on the Solar Photovoltaic Panel Manufacturing Market Report

Check out similar market reports:

Solar Energy Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Solar Cell Panel, Solar Cell Paste, Solar Silicon Wafer), By Technology (Photovoltaic Systems, Concentrated Solar Power Systems), By Panel (Mono-Crystalline, Thin Film, Poly-Crystalline), By Application (Residential, Commercial), By End-Use (Electricity Generation, Lighting, Heating, Charging) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Solar Electricity Global Market Report 2022 - By Technology (Photovoltaic Systems, Concentrated Solar Power Systems), By Solar Module (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Cadmium Telluride, Amorphous Silicon Cells), By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

Solar Tracker For Power Generation Global Market Report 2022 - By Product (Single Axis, Dual Axis), By Technology (PV, CSP), By Application (Residential Solar Tracker, Commercial And Industrial, Utility) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally, it has strategy enablement specialists in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg