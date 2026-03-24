Georgia Power continues renewable energy growth by awarding largest distributed generation solar procurement in company's history

More than 110 megawatts of new solar generation to be added to meet energy demands of a growing Georgia; Resources originally approved in 2022 Integrated Resource Plan

ATLANTA, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power has awarded the final contracts in the largest set of distributed generation (DG) solar power purchase agreements in company history. Thanks to the Georgia Public Service Commission's (PSC) recent approval, 16 new contracts, totaling 70 megawatts (MW) of new third-party solar, are moving forward as a part of the 2024 distributed generation request for proposals (RFP). These agreements build on the momentum from 2024, when an additional 12 contracts were approved and completed, adding another 41 MW of new DG solar to the system. Altogether, this represents the largest DG procurement Georgia Power has ever completed, with more than 110 MW of new solar coming online. This program, that is delivering real benefits for customers and communities across the state, was originally proposed by Georgia Power and approved by the PSC as a part of the 2022 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP).

"Georgia continues to grow and experience an increased demand for electricity, driven by a strong economy and robust economic development activities. This milestone underscores how distributed generation solar is helping us deliver clean and reliable energy for our customers through effective long-term planning with the Georgia PSC," said Rick Anderson, senior vice president and senior production officer for Georgia Power. "By working with solar developers across the state, we're expanding access to cost-effective renewable resources while strengthening Georgia's energy infrastructure, maintaining reliability and keeping energy affordable for millions of Georgians."

Georgia Power's distributed generation RFPs give solar developers an opportunity to commit to long-term power purchase agreements for projects ranging from 250 kilowatts (kW) to 6 MW. These RFPs play an important role in the company's long-term renewable strategy, helping to bring more clean energy onto the grid through a competitive process that delivers value to all Georgia Power customers. Under this program, third-party developers build and maintain solar facilities, and Georgia Power purchases 100% of the renewable energy they produce. This approach not only supports continued growth in clean energy but also helps maintain flexibility as market conditions evolve, allowing the company to continue to provide reliable and affordable carbon-free energy to communities across the state.

Over the next two years, Georgia Power will seek an additional 100+ MW of solar distributed generation in an effort to expand Georgia Power's solar portfolio. Approved in the 2025 Integrated Resource Plan, two additional distributed generation RFPs with a target of 50 MW each will be released for bid in 2026 and 2027. These projects are expected to be online and generating much needed energy by 2028.

Adding Renewable Energy to a Diverse Generation Mix & Customer Programs

Georgia has long been recognized as a national leader in responsible solar development, regularly ranking in the Top 10 states for solar growth by the Solar Energy Industries Association. Working closely with the Georgia PSC, Georgia Power has continued to grow its voluntary solar portfolio in a thoughtful way, one that supports clean energy expansion without compromising reliability or increasing costs for customers. Georgia Power has one of the largest voluntary renewable portfolios in the country, with more than 4,900 MW of renewable resources already online and an additional 5,100 MW under development. Looking ahead, the company is planning to increase its renewable resource portfolio to 10,000 MW by 2032.

Beyond developing large-scale renewable generation resources as part of a broader diverse energy mix, Georgia Power also offers a variety of programs to help both business and residential customers explore solar options. Visit www.GeorgiaPower.com to learn about programs such as Simple Solar, which allows customers to pay a little more to support solar growth, as well as community solar, which allows customers to subscribe to a portion of a local solar energy facility. The company also provides interactive tools on the website to help customers explore their options and determine if solar is right for them.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.8 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power offers rates below the national average, focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), X (X.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this release is forward-looking information based on current expectations and plans that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements concerning planned renewable growth and expected project completion dates. Georgia Power cautions that there are certain factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information that has been provided. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Georgia Power; accordingly, there can be no assurance that such suggested results will be realized. The following factors, in addition to those discussed in Georgia Power's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent securities filings, could cause actual results to differ materially from management expectations as suggested by such forward-looking information: the impact of recent and future federal and state legal and regulatory changes, as well as changes in application of existing laws, regulations and guidance; current and future litigation or regulatory investigations, proceedings, or inquiries; variations in demand for electricity; the ability to control costs and avoid cost and schedule overruns during the development, construction, and operation of facilities or other projects; legal proceedings and regulatory approvals and actions related to past, ongoing, and proposed construction projects, including state public service commission approvals; the ability to construct facilities in accordance with the requirements of permits and licenses, to satisfy any environmental performance standards and the requirements of tax credits and other incentives, and to integrate facilities into the Southern Company system upon completion of construction; advances in technology; performance of counterparties under ongoing renewable energy partnerships and development agreements; state and federal rate regulations and the impact of pending and future rate cases and negotiations; the ability to successfully operate Georgia Power's generation, transmission, distribution, and battery energy storage facilities and the successful performance of necessary corporate functions; the inherent risks involved in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, including accidents, explosions, fires, mechanical problems, discharges or releases of toxic or hazardous substances or gases, and other environmental risks; the ability of counterparties of Georgia Power to make payments as and when due and to perform as required; the direct or indirect effect on Georgia Power's business resulting from cyber intrusion or physical attack and the threat of cyber and physical attacks; global and U.S. economic conditions, including impacts from geopolitical conflicts, recession, inflation, changes in trade policies (including tariffs and other trade measures) of the United States and other countries, interest rate fluctuations, and financial market conditions, and the results of financing efforts; access to capital markets and other financing sources; and catastrophic events such as fires, including wildfires, land movement, earthquakes, explosions, floods, high winds, tornadoes, hurricanes and other storms, solar flares, droughts, future epidemic or pandemic health events, wars, political unrest, or other similar occurrences. Georgia Power expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information.

SOURCE Georgia Power