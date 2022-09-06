Maxwell Technology has secured orders for its heterojunction (HJT) solar cell production lines, while TBEA has agreed to sell 336,000 metric tons of polysilicon to JinkoSolar in the 2023-30 period.Maxwell Technology has secured a major order from Huasun Solar. Under the terms of the agreement, the heterojunction solar cell equipment maker will supply 12 production lines with a total capacity of 7.2 GW per year for Huasun Solar's factory in China's Anhui province. Maxwell Technology said the supply contract value exceeded 50% of its revenue for 2021, which was CNY 3.1 billion ($445.5 million). ...

