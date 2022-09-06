HERIGE: Closing of MGT Menuiseries Bois acquisition

HERIGE Group today announced the closing of the acquisition disclosed on 26 July 2022 of MGT Menuiseries Bois, specialized in the manufacturing of high-end doors and windows made entirely of wood.

The entire perimeter employs 45 people and generates full-year turnover of approximately €7 million. It will be consolidated in the Group's accounts as of 9 September 2022 within the Industrial Joinery division.

HERIGE is thus pursuing its strategy of profitable growth while reducing the impact of its activities on the environment.

Benoît Hennaut, Chairman of the Executive Board of HERIGE Group, said: "Through this acquisition, HERIGE significantly strengthens its industrial capacities, which will enable us to triple its production resources in the medium term on a thriving wood market in the context of building decarbonization, the implementation of the RE 2020 and strong sales of its AM-X products."



About HERIGE

HERIGE Group focuses on three sectors of the building industry: Building Materials Trading, the Concrete Industry and Industrial Joinery. Originally based in the Vendée region, HERIGE currently employs more than 2,500 people and has a strong presence in Western France.



HERIGE is listed on Euronext Growth

PEA/PME eligible

Indices: EURONEXT FAMILY BUSINESS, EURONEXT GROWTH ALL SHARE, ENTERNEXT©PEA-PME 150

ISIN FR0000066540, Ticker: ALHRG, Reuters ALHRG.PA

