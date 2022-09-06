DON'T NOD: CHANGE IN GOVERNANCE

Paris, September 6, 2022 - DON'T NOD, an independent French studio that creates, develops, and publishes video games, today announces a change in its governance team.

The Board of Directors has decided to appoint Samuel Jacques as director replacing Nicolas Simon[1], who is leaving the Group to pursue new adventures in a different sector of business.

Samuel Jacques has been Chief Content Officer of the Company since 2019, after having managed former sister company DON'T NOD Eleven from its inception until its acquisition in 2018. He served as director on the Group Board of Directors from 2018 to 2020 and was appointed as non-voting observer in 2020. The appointment of Samuel Jacques will be submitted to the next General Meeting for approval.

DON'T NOD Chairman and CEO Oskar Guilbert said: "I sincerely thank Nicolas for his commitment to serving the studio for so many years and for his contribution to the Group's development. I wish him the best of luck in his future career. I and all the Board members are convinced that Samuel will make a robust contribution to the Group's development, and we place our entire trust in him."

New membership of the Board of Directors

Oskar Guilbert, Chairman and CEO, director

Kostadin Dimitrov Yanev, director

Julien Barès, director

Samuel Jacques, newly coopted director

Samuel Jacques' biography

Samuel Jacques has over 20 years' experience in video game development. He began his career in 1997 as a game designer before joining Monte Cristo studio, where he stayed until 2006. He then joined Ubisoft, where he served as Associate Producer until 2009 then Producer from 2009 to 2012.

From 2012 to 2019, Samuel was CEO of DON'T NOD Eleven, DON'T NOD's former sister company which it acquired as part of the May 2018 IPO. Since then, he has held the position of Group Chief Content Officer.

About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer, based in Paris and Montreal, creating original narrative games in the adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TELL ME WHYTM, TWIN MIRRORTM), RPG (VAMPYRTM), and action (REMEMBER METM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters, and has worked with industry leading publishers Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment, and Capcom. DON'T NOD now aims to create and publish its own IPs developed in-house, as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DON'T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

DON'T NOD

Oskar GUILBERT

Chief Executive Officer



Benoît GISBERT-MORA

Chief Financial Officer

invest@dont-nod.com ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne PUISSANT

Analyst/Investor relations

Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - dontnod@actus.fr



Anne-Catherine BONJOUR

Press relations

Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 93 - acbonjour@actus.fr

[1] Former COO whose operating duties are currently organized on the Management Committee, mainly shared between the Heads of Production and Technology.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

m2xpY5ybZZvKmG2fYpVqbmZrmW5mlWiWbGqVxGJoZ8rGa25klmuWmpedZnBnlmZp

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-76113-don_t-nod-cp-gouvernance-vdef-uk.pdf