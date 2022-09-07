Beter Bed Holding NV: Beter Bed Best Retail Chain of the Netherlands for the 5th time

Beter Bed, part of Beter Bed Holding N.V. - the Netherlands' largest sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B - has again won prestigious retail awards. At the ABN AMRO head office in Amsterdam, Beter Bed won the 'ABN AMRO Best Retail Chain of the Netherlands' award and the 'ABN AMRO Best Webshop Award'. Both prizes are public awards in the 'Bedroom Furnishings' category. From 19 May to up and including 28 July, 303,622 consumers voted for their favourite webshop and retail chain. This is the fifth time that Beter Bed has been chosen as the best retail chain in the Bedroom Furnishings category.

Perijn Hoefsloot, responsible for marketing and customer service: "We are very proud to receive this splendid award for the fifth time. In the past year, we gave further substance to our 'Sleep better, live better' philosophy with, for instance, the introduction of the Beter Bed Experience in Groningen, the Sleep Better ID , the Online Box spring Generator and the manifesto , which was published last week and helps to raise awareness of the importance of sleep throughout the Netherlands. We see winning the 'ABN AMRO Best Retail Chain of the Netherlands' in the bedroom furnishings category as confirmation that our customers recognise and appreciate our philosophy. This is a great boost for our employees throughout our organisation who, on a daily basis, propagate and give substance to our 'Sleep Better, live better' philosophy."

After winning both these awards, Beter Bed has yet more honours to gain. On 13 October, the overall ABN AMRO Best Retail Chain and Best Webshop awards will be presented.

The 'Retail Chain of the Year' competition is an initiative of retail expert Q&A Insights & Consultancy. ABN AMRO is the main sponsor. Consumers rate their favourite shops and webshops on matters such as price, product range, expertise, information provision and service. Shops and webshops from a wide range of sectors take part in the competition. Participation provides interesting insights into consumer ratings.





About Beter Bed Holding

Beter Bed Holding (BBH) is the Netherlands' leading sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B.



Our mission is simple. We believe that the better we sleep, the happier, healthier and more productive we are. And we won't rest until everyone gets the high-quality sleep they deserve.



Listed on Euronext Amsterdam, BBH operates the successful retail brands Beter Bed, Beddenreus, the new subscription brand Leazzzy and the digital organisation LUNEXT. In addition, through its subsidiary DBC International, BBH has a wholesale business in branded products in the bedroom furnishings sector, which includes the well-known international brand M line.

With 4 distribution centres, a fleet of 80 vehicles, 134 stores, a fast-growing online presence, and a wholesale company our team of over 1,000 dedicated employees generated € 214.2 million revenue in 2021.

Providing expert sleep advice is at the very heart of our strategy, and thanks to our revolutionary 'Beter Slapen ID' tool, our sleep consultants help customers to get the perfect night's sleep. BBH is proud that M line is the official sleep supplier of AFC Ajax, TeamNL, Jumbo-Visma, NOC*NSF and the KNVB.





