Mittwoch, 07.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Final Countdown vor Ad-hoc mit massiven Auswirkungen?
WKN: A143TN ISIN: SE0007578141 Ticker-Symbol: 7MN 
Tradegate
06.09.22
10:42 Uhr
1,312 Euro
-0,004
-0,30 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MINESTO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MINESTO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3021,33009:03
1,3051,32609:03
PR Newswire
07.09.2022 | 08:16
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Minesto AB: Minesto starts commissioning of second 'Dragon 4' tidal energy power plant

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The second Dragon Class tidal energy power plant 'Dragon 4' has now arrived at Minesto's grid-connected site in Vestmanna, Faroe Islands. This power plant commissioning has now commenced, and it will greatly benefit from previous configuration testing executed with the first unit.

"As we are now commissioning the second 'Dragon 4' unit, it's with vital experience of cost-efficient onshore and offshore operations. In Vestmanna, we have created a flexible setup, where a small team can assemble and launch the kite in a few hours, practically in all tidal conditions. This operating methodology can be transferred to any location," says Dr Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

"At first glance, the two 'Dragon 4' kites look identical, though a few upgrades have been implemented as part of the product development process. It's only three months between the installation of these two units, and it is satisfying to note that this short period is sufficient time to assess, decide, install, and test upgrades prior to delivery. This also underlines the fabrication friendliness of our technology," says Bernt Erik Westre, CTO of Minesto.

For additional information, please contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Communications Manager
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/r/minesto-starts-commissioning-of-second--dragon-4--tidal-energy-power-plant,c3627012

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14621/3627012/1623917.pdf

Press release

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/i/microsoftteams-image-15,c3086943

MicrosoftTeams-image 15

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/i/microsoftteams-image-13,c3086944

MicrosoftTeams-image 13

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/i/microsoftteams-image-12,c3086945

MicrosoftTeams-image 12

© 2022 PR Newswire
