Voltalia: Bolobedu Solar power plant reaches commissioning in South Africa

Bolobedu Solar power plant reaches commissioning in South Africa

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies announces the full commissioning1 of Bolobedu solar farm, located in South Africa's Limpopo province.

This project, with a total installed capacity of 148 megawatts, is one of the largest in South Africa dedicated to meet the energy needs of a single company via Eskom Transmission Network through a wheeling agreement. It is part of a long-term contract (CPPA) with Richards Bay Minerals (RBM), South Africa's world leader in heavy mineral sands extraction and refining and a subsidiary of the Anglo-Australian metals and mining group, Rio Tinto.

The farm will supply around 300 gigawatt-hours per year, helping reduce CO2 emissions by more than 237,000 tonnes annually - an amount equivalent to the yearly electricity consumption of 425,000 inhabitants.

Beyond its technical achievement, the Bolobedu solar farm is already delivering strong local benefits. During construction, around 800 residents from the three host communities were employed, including 56% youth and 21% women. Local workers received on-the-job training in engineering support, solar panel installation and HSE awareness, providing many with their first formal employment opportunities. The project has also stimulated a growing local value chain, supporting transport cooperatives, women-led catering services and handicraft initiatives. These socio-economic impacts, combined with long-term skills development programmes, illustrate Voltalia's commitment to an inclusive and sustainable energy transition in Bolobedu.

Voltalia thus reaffirms its commitment to generating sustainable economic and social benefits for the region whenever possible. As part of this innovative approach, Voltalia has partnered with two local women investors, making Bolobedu the first large-scale renewable energy project supported exclusively by women.

This milestone confirms Voltalia's ability to support its clients in their energy transition and address supply security challenges.

South Africa has committed to an ambitious energy transition to reduce its dependence on coal, which still accounts for a significant share of its electricity generation. The country aims to massively develop renewable energy in order to secure its supply, reduce CO2 emissions, and meet the climate objectives set under the Paris Agreement. This strategy is supported by partnerships with private and international stakeholders to accelerate the implementation of sustainable projects and strengthen the resilience of the power system.

Robert Klein, Chief Executive Officer of Voltalia, stated: "The full commissioning of Bolobedu, the first large-scale photovoltaic project of this kind developed in South Africa for a private client, illustrates our commitment to accelerating the decarbonisation of industries and supporting an inclusive energy transition in the country, in close partnership with local communities."

Werner Duvenhage, Managing Director of RBM, added: "The commissioning of the Bolobedu Solar Farm is a defining moment for RBM as we celebrate 50 years of operations in South Africa. This initiative is not just about energy security, but also about the long-term sustainability of our mining operations. As we break ground on Zulti South, this initiative paves the way for a cleaner energy future, contributing to both the national power grid and our global decarbonization targets."

A strategic partnership with IFC to accelerate the energy transition of the mining sector in Africa

Voltalia signed, in October 2025, a strategic partnership with IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, to accelerate the deployment of sustainable energy solutions in the African mining sector. This partnership aims to develop "Power-to-Mine" projects to reduce mines' dependence on fossil fuels through the integration of renewable energy and hybrid systems, including storage and PPAs. By combining Voltalia's technical expertise with IFC's development approach, this initiative will contribute to a more resilient and low-carbon energy transition for mining activities across the continent.

Next on the agenda: Q1 2026 Turnover, on April 23, 2026 (post-closing)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com, Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3.6 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 12 GW.







Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.







A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.







With more than 1,900 employees in 15 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.







Voltalia is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included in the Gaïa-Index, the responsible mid-cap index. Loan Duong, Director of Communications & Investor Relations

Email: invest@voltalia.com

T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 Seitosei Actifin

Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia

Email: jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com

T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19

1 First connexion to the grid announced in January 7, 2026 press release.