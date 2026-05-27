Voltalia: Information regarding the results of the vote on the resolutions presented (and all adopted) at the Annual General Meeting on May 21 2026

Information regarding the results of the vote on the resolutions presented (and all adopted) at the Annual General Meeting on May 21 2026

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, held its Annual General Meeting on May 21, 2026, in Paris. A poll was held on each of the resolutions proposed. The results of the polls are set out below.

Number of shareholders present, represented or voting by mail at the Ordinary General Meeting (OGM): 909

Number of shareholders present, represented or voting by mail at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM): 909

Number of voting rights exercisable as of May 21, 2026: 221,810,138

Total votes represented in the vote on the resolutions submitted to OGM: 198,609,639

Total votes represented in the vote on the resolutions submitted to EGM: 198,609,639





Results of the polls on the resolutions proposed under the jurisdiction of the Annual General Meeting:

Ordinary resolutions



Votes for Votes against Abstention Statut Votes , Votes , Votes 1



Approval of the statutory financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025 198,571,714 99,99% 13,267 0,01% 24,658 Approved 2 Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025 198,573,064 99,99% 11,317 0,01% 25,258 Approved 3 Allocation of net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 198,561,256 99,99% 25,558 0,01% 22,825 Approved 4 Ratification of the appointment of Mr Chris Peeters as director by the Board on March 11, 2026 197,249,464 99,34 1,300,981 0,66% 59,194 Approved 5 Renewal of the term of office as director of Céline Leclercq 192,015,780 96,69% 6,566,218 3,31% 27,641 Approved 6 Renewal of Grant Thornton as Statutory Auditor of the Company 198,362,405 99,89% 222,139 0,11% 25,095 Approved 7 Renewal of Grant Thornton as auditor responsible for the sustainability reporting audit 198,556 633 99,99% 26,496 0,01% 26,510 Approved 8 Approval of the components of the compensation due or awarded to the President of the Board of Directors, Laurence Mulliez, for the 2025 financial year 194,655,837 98,28% 3,398,563 1,72% 555,239 Approved 9 Approval of the components of the compensation due or awarded to the Chief Executive Officer, Robert Klein, for the 2025 financial year 186,835,902 94,39% 11,104,515 5,61% 669,222 Approved 10 Vote on information relating to the 2025 compensation of the corporate officers (excluding executive corporate officers) set out in Article L22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code 187,199,437 94,59% 10,709,658 5,41% 700,544 Approved 11 Approval of the 2026 compensation policy for corporate officers 198,067,964 99,80% 391,184 0,20% 150,491 Approved 12 Approval of the 2026 compensation policy for the President of the Board of Directors 186,370,792 94,16% 11,567,895 5,84% 670,952 Approved 13 Approval of the 2026 compensation policy for the Chief Executive Officer 186,825,740 94,39% 11,113,125 5,61% 670,774 Approved 14 Authorization for the Board of Directors to purchase the Company's own shares 192,046,028 96,70% 6,544,095 3,30% 19,516 Approved

Extraordinary resolutions



Votes for Votes against Abstention Statut Votes - Votes - Votes Votes 15 Authorization to be granted to the Board of Directors to reduce the share capital by cancelling treasury shares 194,133,650 97,76% 4,456,580 2,24% 19,409 Approved 16 Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital without preferential subscription rights for a category of persons within the framework of implementing an equity or bond financing facility 183,552,949 93,95% 11,825,237 6,05% 3,231,453 Approved 17 Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital without preferential subscription rights for banks or financial institutions with the aim of promoting sustainable development in economic, social and/or environmental matters 186,084,378 94,02% 11,832,179 5,98% 693,082 Approved 18 Delegation of authority to increase for the purpose of increasing the share capital, without preferential subscription rights for investors active in the field of energy, in particular renewable energies, and in the promotion of sustainable development in economic, social and/or environmental matters 183,514,368 93,94% 11,830,431 6,06% 3,264,840 Approved 19 Delegation of authority to authorize a capital increase, up to 30% of the capital, without preferential subscription rights in favor of named persons - delegation to the Board of the authority to designate such persons 183,510,129 92,47% 14,953,722 7,53% 145,788 Approved 20 Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase the number of securities to be issued in the event of a capital increase without preferential subscription rights 186,108,695 93,77% 12,356,286 6,23% 144,658 Approved 21 Setting the overall limits on the amount of issues carried out by virtue of the above-mentioned delegations of authority 194,603,722 98,00% 3,980,712 2,00% 25,205 Approved 22 Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by capitalizing share premiums, reserves, retained earnings, or other items 197,577,638 99,75% 485,820 0,25% 546,181 Approved 23 Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by issuing shares and securities convertible to capital of the Company without preferential subscription rights for shareholders for the benefit of the employees who are members of the Group savings plan 197,976,334 99,97% 56,056 0,03% 577,249 Approved 24 Amendment of Article 18 of the Articles of Association to conform with the new applicable legal provisions 198,576,439 99,99% 8,573 0,01% 24,627 Approved 25 Amendment of Articles 12.7 and 12.8 of the Articles of Association to clarify their wording 198,555,092 99,99% 24,921 0,01% 29,626 Approved

Next on the agenda: Q2 2026 turnover, on July 23, 2026 (after market close)