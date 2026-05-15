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WKN: A1161Y | ISIN: FR0011995588 | Ticker-Symbol: VLA
Stuttgart
15.05.26 | 18:31
6,730 Euro
-1,17 % -0,080
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Aktienmarkt
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VOLTALIA SA Chart 1 Jahr
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VOLTALIA SA 5-Tage-Chart
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6,6707,11019:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2026 18:06 Uhr
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Voltalia: Information regarding a crossing of a statutory threshold

Information regarding a crossing of a statutory threshold

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces that it has received a declaration of threshold crossing from VMO INVEST.

According to this declaration made in accordance with the provisions of Article L.233-7 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-14 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers, VMO INVEST, a civil company with share capital of 45,361,075 euros, whose registered office is located at 9 ruelle des Sœurs, 59420 Mouvaux, registered with the Lille Métropole Trade and Companies Register under number 104 280 227, has crossed upwards the threshold of 5% of Voltalia's share capital and holds, as of 6 May 2026:

  • 6,575,000 shares, representing 5.007% of the share capital
  • 6,575,000 voting rights, representing 2.943% of the voting rights

In addition, VMO INVEST acting alone, does not hold (i) any securities giving access in the future to shares to be issued and the corresponding voting rights, nor (ii) any shares already issued that it could acquire pursuant to an agreement or a financial instrument settled physically or in cash, where the conditions set out in Article L.233-9 I 4° and 4° bis are not met.

Next on the agenda: Q2 2026 turnover, July 23, 2026 (after market close)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com,
Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3.6 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 12 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.
A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.



With more than 1900 employees in 15 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.



Voltalia is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included, amongst others, in the MSCI ESG ratings and the Sustainalytics ratings.
Voltalia
Email: invest@voltalia.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00		Press Relations Seitosei.Actifin
isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com
T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19
-
© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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