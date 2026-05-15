Voltalia: Information regarding a crossing of a statutory threshold

Information regarding a crossing of a statutory threshold

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces that it has received a declaration of threshold crossing from VMO INVEST.

According to this declaration made in accordance with the provisions of Article L.233-7 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-14 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers, VMO INVEST, a civil company with share capital of 45,361,075 euros, whose registered office is located at 9 ruelle des Sœurs, 59420 Mouvaux, registered with the Lille Métropole Trade and Companies Register under number 104 280 227, has crossed upwards the threshold of 5% of Voltalia's share capital and holds, as of 6 May 2026:

6,575,000 shares, representing 5.007% of the share capital

6,575,000 voting rights, representing 2.943% of the voting rights

In addition, VMO INVEST acting alone, does not hold (i) any securities giving access in the future to shares to be issued and the corresponding voting rights, nor (ii) any shares already issued that it could acquire pursuant to an agreement or a financial instrument settled physically or in cash, where the conditions set out in Article L.233-9 I 4° and 4° bis are not met.

Next on the agenda: Q2 2026 turnover, July 23, 2026 (after market close)