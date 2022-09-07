DGAP-News: Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.

Foresight to Hold an Investor Conference in Israel



07.09.2022 / 10:40 CET/CEST

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) ("Foresight" or the "Company"), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today that the Company will host an investor conference on September 14, 2022 at 9:15 a.m.

The investor conference will be held in the conference hall of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, 2 Ahuzat Bayit St., Tel Aviv. Foresight will present its activities in the recent period, review trends in the defense market and summarize its activities in the developing Chinese market. In addition, business and technological developments at Eye-Net Mobile, its wholly owned subsidiary, will be presented.

The updates will be presented by the senior management and will be followed by a questions and answers session.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both "in-line-of-sight" vision systems and "beyond-line-of-sight" accident-prevention solutions.

Foresight's vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration and dense three-dimensional (3D) point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile's cellular-based solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics.

For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com, follow @ForesightAuto1 on Twitter, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.

