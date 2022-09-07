WEI Awarded a Position on the 2022 CRN Fast Growth 150 List

CRN® Pays Tribute to Leading IT Solution Providers for Exceptional Sales Performance

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2022 / WEI announced today that it has earned a prestigious spot on the 2022 Fast Growth 150 list, published annually by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®. The CRN Fast Growth 150 list recognizes the fastest-growing North American IT solution providers and technology integrators for significant sales growth over the previous two years. This growth is driven by forward-thinking business strategy, strong technology know-how, and services prowess. The achievement clinches CRN Triple Crown honors for the award-winning technology solution provider, its third time doing so.

WEI's achievement comes during an unprecedented time, further accentuating the New England-based company's investment in its customer success. To maintain consistent growth within the highly competitive and rapidly evolving IT industry, WEI is consistently staying ahead of changes within the market with future-proof solutions and services. CRN's Fast Growth 150 list acknowledges companies that have crossed this lofty threshold and demonstrated an ongoing dedication toward success and innovation. This is WEI's fourth time being featured on this prestigious list.

"WEI strives to be a trusted leader in the IT solution industry by staying ahead of the curve and providing real solutions to the problems enterprise leaders face," said WEI President and CEO Belisario Rosas. "Our growth has been organic as we focus on investing in our employees and our customers. WEI takes pride in working with our clients and technology partners to create innovative solutions that help organizations meet their business goals."

The achievement also leads to another notable milestone for WEI - it's third time qualifying as a CRN Triple Crown honoree. Earlier this year, WEI earned a place on the CRN Tech Elite 250 List as well as the Solution Provider 500 List. To make it onto all three, however, a company must simultaneously have enough revenue for the Solution Provider 500 list, record double or triple-digit growth for recognition on the Fast Growth 150 and invest heavily in top certifications to attain Tech Elite 250 status.

"Despite the near-constant disruptions and unforeseen challenges today's IT companies face, they must still be ready to adapt and change at a moment's notice. With the CRN 2022 Fast Growth 150 list, we honor those IT solution providers that have managed to thrive in an industry where stability is often a luxury," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The companies that earned spots on this year's list represent the very best in business acumen and strategy, inspiring fellow industry members and proving that with perseverance, meaningful growth is attainable in even the most chaotic business climates. On behalf of CRN and The Channel Company, I wish a heartfelt congratulations and continued success to all companies featured on the 2022 Fast Growth 150 list."

A sampling of the 2022 Fast Growth 150 list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine. You can view the complete list online at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.

