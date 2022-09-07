Rebranding aligns core Biosynth Group members across Complex Chemical and Peptide Manufacturing Services and Catalog Business.

Biosynth Carbosynth, vivitide and Pepscan are pleased to announce today their rebranding to Biosynth to match their parent group and the launch of their site at www.biosynth.com.

Biosynth is a global supplier of critical products and services to the life sciences industry, across the areas of complex chemicals, quality peptides and key biological reagents. In combination with their research product portfolio of more than 600K catalog products across all three areas, Biosynth partners with customers from their first idea to finished product, across research, development and commercial supply of key materials.

The new branding evokes the unique combinations that Biosynth offers, where Products meet Services and where Chemistry meets Biology, Biosynth is at "The Edge of Innovation."

Dr. Urs Spitz, CEO and President of Biosynth, said, "We are thrilled to be unveiling our new Biosynth brand today, and to be formally integrating Pepscan and vivitide into the organization. We have long been the go to provider of complex chemicals across carbohydrates, nucleoside, enzyme substrates and beyond, and now have such breadth across peptides. We knew it was the right time to bring us all together so our customers can go to one place for all their needs."

About Biosynth

Biosynth is a supplier of critical materials, securing life sciences supply chains with global research, manufacturing and distribution facilities. Supplying the pharmaceutical, life science and diagnostic sectors; where Chemistry meets Biology, Products meet Services and Innovation meets Quality, Biosynth is at the Edge of Innovation. With an unrivaled research product portfolio of over half a million products and end-to-end manufacturing services, Biosynth's expertise and capability runs across Complex Chemicals, Peptides and Key Biologics all from one trusted partner. Headquartered in Staad, Switzerland, Biosynth is owned by KKR, Ampersand Capital Partners and management. Find out more about Biosynth at www.biosynth.com.

Other members of the Biosynth group are unaffected by the rebranding at this time.

