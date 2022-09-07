Love Pharma Inc.: Love Pharma Initiates First Steps Towards a Strategic Alliance with Starton Therapeutics with Investment in this Biotech Leader

Starton Therapeutics is a leading clinical stage Biotechnology Company based in New Jersey led by CEO and Chairman, Mr. Pedro Lichtinger, Former President of Global Primary Care & President of Europe at Pfizer (PFE - NYSE)

Starton is focused on transforming standard of care therapies with proprietary continuous delivery technologies for selected approved drugs. The platform creates superiority regarding safety and side effect profiles over the original and can transform the drug into new indications for best-in-class oncology therapies allowing patients to live better longer lives

Through this initial investment, Love Pharma will be in position to imminently leverage Starton's advancements and clinical breakthroughs, helping to guide and accelerate the Company's current and prospective clinical pursuits

The investment establishes initial interest in Starton's ongoing growth and advancements and provides the framework to build a long-term strategic relationship

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2022 / LOVE Pharma Co. ("LOVE" and or "The Company") (CSE:LUV)(FSE:G1Q0), the Company is pleased to announce that it has made a strategic investment in Starton Therapeutics Inc., a New Jersey based clinical stage biotechnology company focused on transforming standard of care therapies in oncology. This first investment in Starton establishes an initial position in the company and provides the starting point for a strategic relationship going forward whereby Love will leverage Starton's advancements and breakthroughs to guide the Company's clinical pursuits.

"This investment provides our shareholders with exposure to a rapidly developing therapeutics business, which has just completed its phase 1 clinical trial for its STAR - LLD continuous delivery technology deploying lenalidomide (July 13 press release)," said Mr. Zach Stadnyk, Love Pharma President and CEO. "Starton is also entering a phase 2 trial with its STAR - OLZ transdermal five - day adhesive matrix patch deploying olanzapine, for which the FDA US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared an investigational new drug (IND) application for STAR-OLZ in Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) (press release). With this investment in Starton we are building our relationship, forming an alliance and will look to Starton's expert management team to reduce risk in our own portfolio of clinical pursuits and focus on the addiction space."

The Company is currently identifying and assessing disruptive opportunities within the transdermal biotechnology, which it believes can be a superior delivery system in many cases for new and existing pharmaceutical therapeutic drugs. With this initial investment in Starton we believe Love can leverage their expertise and proven success to credibly evaluate potential acquisitions in transdermal field of advanced drug delivery systems.

Love Pharma has invested an initial $592,000 Cdn into Starton for 145,161 common shares of the issuer at a price of $3.10 USD per share. The investment was completed in June 2022.

Starton Therapeutics Highlights

Experienced Board and management team led by Mr. Pedro Lichtinger, Former President of Global Primary Care & President of Europe at Pfizer

Starton's proprietary transdermal technology is intended to increase efficacy of approved drugs, to make them more tolerable and expand their potential use

Clean financial picture, no warrants or debt

Two therapeutic Programs in clinical development with patent protection through 2040/2041:

STAR-LLD, Phase 1: Continuous delivery of lenalidomide in hematologic malignancies (blood cancers)

Unprecedented results in preclinical models in both efficacy and safety

Preclinical data supports issued continuous delivery patent (US Patent US11197852B2), protection through 2040

Entering Phase 1b/2 in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM) in two new indications for lenalidomide.

Phase 1 clinical trial complete

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL): first IMiD for most common form of leukemia

STAR-OLZ, Phase 2: Transdermal five-day adhesive matrix patch in CINV (cancer supportive care)

First product with Total control primary endpoint in CINV.

Superiority on label; differentiated profile from oral

Cost effective, improved compliance and convenience

Partnered in Mainland China with Haisco Pharmaceutical Group.

FDA IND authorized

Love Pharma's investment in Starton Therapeutics is primarily based upon the Company's interest in innovative drug delivery technology, such as transdermal patches, which can reduce side effects, transforming patient outcomes with established, approved medicines allowing for streamlined market entry with long term IP protections.

To further accelerate our planned strategic alliance and to bolster the Company's own biotech initiatives in the area, Love Pharma is in discussions with TRPL Laboratory - TRPL is the lab that develops and supports Starton's transdermal drug delivery programs and is a global leader in transdermal delivery systems.

For more information about Starton Therapeutics and their pipeline of development programs, visit www.startontx.com

