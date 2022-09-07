Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Kaufrausch durch Sony Music, Universal Music und Warner Bros.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 880767 ISIN: SE0000117970 Ticker-Symbol: NCGB 
Frankfurt
07.09.22
08:02 Uhr
9,140 Euro
+0,055
+0,61 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NCC AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NCC AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,1259,35514:01
GlobeNewswire
07.09.2022 | 13:53
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loans issued by NCC Treasury AB on STO Sustainable Bonds (354/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 2 bond loans issued by NCC Treasury
AB with effect from 2022-09-08. Last day of trading is set to 2025-08-27,
2025-08-28. The instruments will be listed on STO Sustainable Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1088879
NCC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.