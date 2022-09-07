The Planting Hope Company Inc.: Mozaics Real Veggie Chips Launch Across the United States in Sprouts Farmers Market Stores, Increasing Total Distribution Points for Planting Hope's Products to More Than 50,000

Sprouts Farmers Market is one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, with nearly 380 stores

Mozaics Real Veggie Chips SKUs being added to Sprouts stores include Salsa, Sea Salt, and BBQ

This increases Total Distribution Points ("TDP") for Planting Hope products in grocery retailers by +1,140 TDP, achieving a milestone of more than 50,000 distribution points across the United States

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2022 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK)(OTCQB:MYLKF)(FRA:J94) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, is pleased to announce that Mozaics Real Veggie Chips in 3.5 oz bags launched on Sprouts Farmers Market grocery shelves in September 2022.

Sprouts, one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, will be carrying three flavors of Mozaics Real Veggie Chips, popped chips with real veggies you can see in each chip as the number one ingredient. Mozaics chips are packaged in NEO Plastics degradable packaging film, which decomposes in any waste stream without special handling, releasing a harvestable biogas clean energy source.

"Sprouts is a strong supporter of plant-based, planet-friendly food & beverages, and now will carry three of our award-winning product lines at its stores: RightRice® Veggie Rice, Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk, and now Mozaics Real Veggie Chips," said Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-founder of Planting Hope. "The Mozaics NEO Plastics sustainable packaging film also fits in with Sprouts' core beliefs of doing business in a way that fosters goodness for our communities and planet. We're excited to continue to expand our relationship with one of the leading natural retailers in the United States."

The addition of the Mozaics line to nearly 380 stores increases TDP for the brand by 1,140. Aggregate TDP for all Planting Hope brands (RightRice®, Hope and Sesame®, Mozaics) in Sprouts stores is now 4,043 across 11 SKUs, an increase of 40%. In total, Planting Hope's products are now available at more than 50,000 distribution points across grocery retailers in the United States.

Sprouts is initially featuring Mozaics at its Innovation Centers in most Sprouts stores, highlighting Mozaics as a new, specially curated product line with unique flavors and healthy attributes.

Caption: Mozaics Real Veggie Chips at a Sprouts Innovation Center

Mozaics Real Veggie Chips

#1 ingredient = real veggies (peas & beans) you can SEE in each chip

4g of plant protein, 3g of dietary fiber per serving (a Good Source of Fiber)

Dry popped, not fried; lower in calories and fat than traditional potato chips

Extra virgin olive oil applied after popping to adhere the seasoning

Non-GMO Verified/OU Kosher/Certified Gluten-Free/Plant Based Foods Association Certified

Made in a peanut + tree nut-free facility

Vegan, free from the top 14 allergens

Packaged in sustainable NEO Plastics film: With landfill plastics accumulating for decades, NEO Plastics are designed to convert waste to useful biogas and ultimately sustainable clean energy

For more information about Planting Hope and where to find its award-winning plant-based brands please visit plantinghopecompany.com, sign up for Planting Hope news emails HERE and follow on LinkedIn. An informational webinar on The Planting Hope Company from CEO and Co-founder Julia Stamberger is available HERE. To follow the brands on Instagram and Facebook, please visit: @hopeandsesameco, @veggicopia, @rightrice, @mozaicschips.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope develops, launches, and scales uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands. Planting Hope's award-winning and cutting-edge products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. The Planting Hope brand family includes Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk and Sesamilk creamers, RightRice® Veggie Rice, Mozaics Real Veggie Chips, and Veggicopia® Veggie Snacks. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and woman-led company focused on nutrition, sustainability, and diversity. For more information, visit: www.plantinghopecompany.com.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates 382 stores in 23 states nationwide. This year Sprouts celebrates its 20th anniversary. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

Company Contact:

Julia Stamberger

CEO and Co-founder

(773) 492-2243

julia@plantinghopecompany.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Glen Akselrod, Bristol Capital

(905) 326-1888 ext. 1

glen@bristolir.com

Caroline Sawamoto, IR Labs

(773) 492-2243

ir@plantinghopecompany.com

Media Contact:

Alex Jessup, Jessup PR

(323) 529-3541

alex.jessup@jessuppr.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to hereafter as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, including statements about the Company's ability to execute on its goals, the timing pertaining to these goals the potential demand for the Company's products, the timing and success of anticipated product launches and distribution of the Company's products, and the Company's business prospects, future trends, plans and strategies. In some cases, forward looking statements are preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "may", "will," "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "continues", or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. In preparing the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, the assumption that demand for the Company's product will be sustained or increase in accordance with management's projections, that the Company's internal research and analysis is indicative of broader market trends and the Company's anticipated future demand for its products, that changes in consumer preferences in the plant-based food industry will continue in accordance with the Company's expectations, that the Company's current business objectives can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected, and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company, as well as trends identified by the Company affecting its industry can be found in the Company's annual information form dated January 6, 2022 and the Company's continuous disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Such cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements made in this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: The Planting Hope Company Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/714849/Mozaics-Real-Veggie-Chips-Launch-Across-the-United-States-in-Sprouts-Farmers-Market-Stores-Increasing-Total-Distribution-Points-for-Planting-Hopes-Products-to-More-Than-50000