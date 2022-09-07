Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2022) - PesoRama Inc. (TSXV: PESO) ("PesoRama" or the "Company"), a Canadian company operating dollar stores in Mexico under the JOi Dollar Plus ("JOi") brand, today announced that it will host a LIVE investor webcast from its new store front location in Cuemanco - a burgeoning business hub in southern Mexico City, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 2:00 PM ET.

During the webcast, Erica Fattore, President and CEO, will lead an interactive store walk-through covering:

Multi-Price Points to Enhance Product Mix and Value

Store Expansion Strategy

Process and Operation Optimization

Future Growth Plans for PesoRama

Investors will have an opportunity to ask questions through an interactive Q&A portal. To listen to the webcast or to ask questions during the live event, please pre-register at the following link:

Webcast Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MXuc3ID7TpWoKD3YMPFt3Q

An archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company's website: http://pesorama.ca/.

Investment Highlights:

The only true dollar store chain in Mexico with first mover advantage

Has local partnerships and infrastructure in place, and expertise in the Mexico retail market

PesoRama plans to expand their retail footprint to include a sizeable network of stores over the next 5 years (from its existing 20 locations)

Consumer demand with growing middle class seeking value

Experience management team with a proven track record in retail, real estate and the dollar store sector







PesoRama will host a live broadcast from its newest Mexico City store in Pabellon Cuemanco Power Center

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5801/136171_7b6406608404fbbf_002full.jpg

About PesoRama Inc.

PesoRama, operating under the JOi Dollar Plus brand, is a Mexican value "dollar plus" store retailer. PesoRama launched operations in 2019 in Mexico City and the surrounding areas targeting high density, high traffic locations. PesoRama's 20 stores offer consistent merchandise offerings which include items in the following categories: household goods, pet supplies, seasonal products, party supplies, health and beauty, snack food items, confectionery and more.

For further information please contact:

Rahim Bhaloo

Founder & Executive Chairman

rahim@rahimbhaloo.com

416-816-3291

Erica Fattore

President & Chief Executive Officer

erica@joi.mx

Alyssa Barry

Investor Relations

investors@pesorama.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136171