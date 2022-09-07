Vision Hydrogen Corporation: VisionH2 Expands Renewable Energy Hub Development

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 07, 2022) ("VisionH2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has secured an additional 2.1 hectares (20,670 square metres) of prime industrial lands contiguous to its existing 14.3 hectares green energy hub development in the North Sea Port of Vlissingen, the Netherlands.



VisionH2, through its wholly owned subsidiary Evolution Terminals BV, is pioneering a green energy hub capable of receiving seagoing vessels, barges, and coasters. Strategically located in Vlissingen (Flushing) at the mouth of the Westerschelde estuary in the Netherlands, the liquid-bulk storage terminal will be served by a dedicated deep-water jetty, rail and truck loading infrastructure that will enable direct access to purpose-built storage and handling facilities with a core focus on hydrogen carriers including ammonia, methanol, and liquid organics.

The expansion of the facility's land assets to 16.4 hectares will allow for greater design optionality for the project, including the integration of Phase 2 infrastructure for back-cracking green ammonia to hydrogen to facilitate the import and supply of clean hydrogen to Europe.

VisionH2's green energy hub is in an advanced stage of permitting, with the Company targeting the award of all necessary construction and environmental permits for Phase 1 by Q1 2023.

About Vision Hydrogen

VisionH2 is a renewable energy company developing carbon reduced hydrogen solutions for the commercial, industrial and transportation sectors. VisionH2 is leveraging its proven track-record in site procurement and permitting, accelerating pre-development and grid integration to produce low-carbon and green hydrogen. By establishing and negotiating long-life commitments the Company ensures reliable offtake relationships with industry participants seeking to utilize hydrogen as fuel, feedstock, and as a grid balancing & capacitance solution. VisionH2 is committed to providing the lowest carbon solution with the highest yield hydrogen production, storage and distribution services for the European renewable economy and supply chain. VisionH2 is a portfolio company of First Finance, a private equity investment group with offices in London, Zurich and Vancouver www.firstfinance.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "forecast", "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and actual results could differ materially. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.

Vision Hydrogen Corporation/Investor Relations

95 Christopher Columbus Drive, 16th Floor

Jersey City, NJ 07302

551-298-3600 USA

https://visionh2.com/