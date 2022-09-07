Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Scout Gaming Group AB (441/22)

With effect from September 08, 2022, the subscription rights in Scout Gaming Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including September 19, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: SCOUT TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018408239 Order book ID: 267173 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from September 08, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Scout Gaming Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: SCOUT BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018408247 Order book ID: 267174 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB