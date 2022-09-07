Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.09.2022
Kaufrausch durch Sony Music, Universal Music und Warner Bros.
WKN: A2JADJ ISIN: SE0010521153 Ticker-Symbol: 6Y2 
Frankfurt
07.09.22
08:03 Uhr
0,165 Euro
-0,040
-19,41 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
07.09.2022 | 14:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Scout Gaming Group AB (441/22)

With effect from September 08, 2022, the subscription rights in Scout Gaming
Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up
until and including September 19, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   SCOUT TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018408239              
Order book ID:  267173                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from September 08, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Scout
Gaming Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   SCOUT BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018408247              
Order book ID:  267174                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
