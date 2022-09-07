Pathway is pleased to announce that Bryan Nelson and Stefan Goettl have been promoted to Director and have become owners in the firm, and that Valerie Ruddick and Matt Lugar, both Managing Directors, have been named as co-heads of Pathway's primary investing practice.

The promotion of Messrs. Nelson and Goettl brings the total number of owners of Pathway to 23. Mr. Nelson joined Pathway in 2011 and is a senior member of Pathway's co-investment team. Mr. Goettl joined Pathway in 2010 and is a senior member of the London office. He is a member of Pathway's infrastructure team and also plays a leadership role in Pathway's ESG efforts.

Ms. Ruddick joined Pathway in 1996 and is a member of various Pathway committees, including the firm's Investment Committee, Portfolio Construction Committee, and Diversity Inclusion Committee. Mr. Lugar joined Pathway in 2002, is based in the firm's Rhode Island office, and serves on various Pathway committees, including the Investment Committee. Ms. Ruddick and Mr. Lugar also co-manage the firm's Target Funds team, which oversees Pathway's proactive investment origination efforts.

About Pathway Capital Management

Pathway is a private market portfolio solutions provider with over $90 billion of assets under management from private equity, private credit, and infrastructure mandates. Formed in 1991, Pathway creates and manages single- and multi-investor programs for institutional investors worldwide, investing in various private market strategies through primaries, secondaries, co-investments, and direct investments.

