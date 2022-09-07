Nexo Pro, global advanced trading platform, connects traders to 3,000+ order books of 10+ liquidity providers with one-click. Nexo Pro looks for the best price and the most efficient spot, futures, and margin order execution so traders don't have to.

The platform addresses retail investors' need for access to aggregated liquidity a tool previously available only to institutional clients through a single account.

Nexo Pro is a gateway to crypto finance combining the best of spot and derivatives markets with essential financial services such as Earn, Borrow, and the Nexo Card.

Additional utilities for the NEXO Token are coming soon to merge the benefits of lending and exchange tokens into a single asset.

Nexo, the leading regulated institution for digital assets, has today launched Nexo Pro, the first global trading platform to offer retail clients access to institutional-grade aggregated liquidity, with no minimum funding requirements and at near zero cost. Nexo Pro provides its customers with advanced spot, margin, and futures trading functionalities with near-zero slippage. The product has been rolled out to all five million Nexo clients with an up to 50% discount on standard fees. In the months to come new trading incentives will provide additional benefits for existing and prospective NEXO Token holders.

Nexo Pro's dashboard where you can execute advanced spot, margin, and futures orders. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Nexo Pro is a game-changer for the individual trader as it introduces sophisticated tools such as the advanced TWAP (Time-Weighted Average Price) orders used by large institutions into the everyday trading stack of the non-technical user. In another industry-first, Nexo Pro combines its own order book with those of world-leading trading venues and market makers, to give users access to the broad market, both in a single user interface and via API.

Key features:

Efficient access to aggregated spot and futures liquidity from the 10+ biggest crypto trading venues, using a single account. Near-zero slippage of trade executions, both when buying and selling.

from the 10+ biggest crypto trading venues, using a single account. of trade executions, both when buying and selling. Integration with all existing Nexo services (Earn, Spend, Borrow). Seamless transition from earning yield on cryptocurrencies to trading them, and vice-versa, with free and instant asset transfers.

(Earn, Spend, Borrow). Seamless transition from earning yield on cryptocurrencies to trading them, and vice-versa, with free and instant asset transfers. Limit and market orders as well as Take Profit and Stop Loss functionalities, with trailing, OCO, and Smart orders and many more to be added soon.

as well as Take Profit and Stop Loss functionalities, with trailing, OCO, and Smart orders and many more to be added soon. Short and long margin* trading with up to 5x leverage on 90+ market pairs.

with up to 5x leverage on 90+ market pairs. Out-of-the-box strategies such as built-in TWAP orders and basis trading for enhanced alpha-generation.

such as built-in orders and basis trading for enhanced alpha-generation. Perpetual futures contracts settled in USDT with the ability to open both long and short positions (incl. leverage) to place directional plays or hedge individual positions or entire portfolios.

settled in USDT with the ability to open both long and short positions (incl. leverage) to place directional plays or hedge individual positions or entire portfolios. API gateways for advanced users an additional interface to access deep liquidity.

gateways for advanced users an additional interface to access deep liquidity. Reserves audited in real time, top-tier platform security, and $775M custodial insurance through partnerships with industry-leading custodians.

Nexo Pro is available globally in a single intuitive interface and through the REST WebSocket APIs. Initially accessible on desktop, Nexo Pro will soon launch on mobile with a private beta of the Nexo Pro app.

"Nexo Pro is the result of a long exploration in the world of retail and institutional trading. We've tried and tested its underlying features the best prices across 420 liquidity pools, the tightest bid/ask spread, near-zero slippage, automated TWAP and basis trading as part of our institututional prime brokerage platform Nexo Prime. We are now passing this most advanced trading performance to our 5M+ customers at near zero cost and are set to revolutionize retail trading globally," said Yasen Yankov, Nexo's VP of Product Development.

"Nexo Pro is a gateway to professional-like trading for retail customers. We are the first platform to offer institutional-grade liquidity aggregation with this many venues as pure-play exchanges usually prefer to settle exclusively within their own order books. As a crypto lender, Nexo is able to source liquidity from 3,000 order books and guarantee our customers the best possible quote for their spot, margin, or futures trades, so they don't have to go looking for it themselves. We expect Nexo Pro to quickly become the first choice for those striving to outperform the average trader, and do so in the most secure way," said Kosta Kantchev, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Nexo.

With the launch of this advanced trading platform, Nexo which now boasts over five million users marks yet another milestone to solidify its position as the only 360-degree crypto super-app with wallet, lending, custody, and professional trading capabilities, among other verticals in its roadmap.

In the coming weeks, Nexo will introduce additional token utilities giving NEXO Token holders the ability to reduce trading fees and pay those using $NEXO. By building on top of its existing benefits (lower borrowing rates, higher savings yields, free withdrawals), the NEXO Token will combine the utilities of both exchange and lending tokens into a single asset, creating extraordinary value for holders. This upgrade will start a new chapter in the evolution of the token and set the stage for the next edition of Nexonomics, the company's program aimed at driving value and utility for its native token.

So far in 2022, Nexo has launched the Nexo Card, a first-of-its-kind crypto-backed card in partnership with Mastercard and DiPocket; rolled out its institutional-grade trading and custody platform Nexo Prime; invested in over 50 early-stage web3 companies through Nexo Ventures. Looking ahead, Nexo will continue to expand its product lineup into new markets and uncharted, decentralized crypto territories.

About Nexo

Nexo is the world's leading regulated digital assets institution. The company's mission is to maximize the value and utility of cryptocurrencies by offering an advanced ?xchange service with 400+ market pairs, tax-efficient Instant Crypto Credit Lines, a high-yield Earn Crypto Interest suite, and sophisticated trading and OTC capabilities, while providing the top-tier custodial insurance and military-grade security of the Nexo Wallet. Nexo has processed $100+ billion for 5,000,000+ users across more than 200 jurisdictions. Visit nexo.io to learn more.

*Margin and futures are subject to certain geographic limitations and eligibility criteria.

Risk Disclosure and Important Information: The information provided in this release should not be regarded as investment or financial advice. Cryptocurrency trading combined with high market volatility may expose you to risk.

