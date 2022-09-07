eForms Partners with ContractsCounsel, the #1 Attorney Marketplace

eForms, the world's largest forms website has partnered with ContractsCounsel, the #1 attorney marketplace.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2022 / eForms, the world's most popular legal forms website, is partnering with ContractsCounsel to give their users direct access for their documents to be reviewed by an attorney.

ContractsCounsel is currently the largest online attorney marketplace allowing professionals to post projects and receive bids for document-related tasks. This type of bidding system reduces costs to the user while also providing the option to select the highest-rated and most qualified attorney.

"By far our most common request over the years has been users requesting to have an attorney review their documents made on eForms," said Joseph Gendron, co-founder of eForms. "ContractsCounsel not only makes the process easy for our users, but it also allows them to create a relationship with an attorney that they can use again in the future."

With this partnership, eForms' users can now request a quick legal review of a form to know their document is ironclad. eForms will continue offering free attorney-approved templates and low-cost DIY document creation.

"eForms is a pioneer in the online legal forms space. We are excited to be partnering with them," said Ray Allen, CEO and Founder of ContractsCounsel. "At ContractsCounsel, we work daily to improve the customer experience of finding and hiring the right lawyer for your project by creating pricing transparency and a competitive marketplace. We hope to bring this experience to eForms' customers moving forward."

Contracts Counsel can review any customized eForms document, including:

Wills

Powers of Attorney

Prenuptial Agreements

Employment Contracts

And any other types of contracts.

About eForms

With over 3 million monthly users (according to Similarweb ), eForms is the largest forms website on the internet. With thousands of 100% free legal templates and a paid form wizard, eForms serves people looking to escape high attorney costs for everyday matters.

