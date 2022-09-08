BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative and affordable oncology medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide, today announced that the Company will participate in the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 14th, 2022 with a fireside chat at 9:10 a.m. ET.

A live webcast can be accessed from the investors section of BeiGene's website at http://ir.beigene.com. An archived replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global biotechnology company that is developing and commercializing innovative and affordable oncology medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for far more patients worldwide. With a broad portfolio, we are expediting development of our diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through our internal capabilities and collaborations. We are committed to radically improving access to medicines for far more patients who need them. Our growing global team of more than 8,500 colleagues spans five continents, with administrative offices in Beijing, China; Cambridge, U.S.; and Basel, Switzerland. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com and follow us on Twitter at @BeiGeneGlobal.

