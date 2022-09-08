Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2022) - Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (OTCQB: AYURF) (FSE: 3ZQ0) ("Ayurcann" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated June 22, 2022, the Company has closed its acquisition of Joints and Hustle & Shake Inc. ("Joints and Hustle") for $5,500,000 (the "Acquisition"), pursuant to the terms and conditions of a share purchase agreement dated June 21, 2022 (the "Share Purchase Agreement") entered into between the Company, Joints and Hustle and Tetra Oils Inc. ("Tetra").

In connection with closing the Acquisition, the Company has issued 32,352,941 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") to Tetra. Each Common Share was issued on the basis of a deemed price of $0.17 per Common Share (the "Consideration Shares"). The Consideration Shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day and, pursuant to the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement, (i) have been deposited into escrow and are to be released every six months in 25% allotments; and (ii) are subject to post-closing downward adjustments pursuant to the terms and conditions of the escrow agreement.

Early Warning Disclosure

In connection with the Acquisition, Tetra, a company located in Mississauga, Ontario, has acquired 32,352,941 Common Shares. Immediately before the closing of the Acquisition, Tetra beneficially owned, or exercised control or direction over, 3,224,696 Common Shares, representing approximately 2.64% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted and partially-diluted basis. Immediately following the closing of the Acquisition, Tetra beneficially owns, or exercises control or direction over, 35,577,637 Common Shares, representing approximately 23.06% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted and partially-diluted basis. Tetra acquired these securities for investment purposes and may, from time to time, acquire additional securities of the Company or dispose of such securities as Tetra may deem appropriate.

For the purpose of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, a copy of Tetra's early warning report may be obtained on the Company's SEDAR profile or by contacting Maria Behnam at maria@tetraoils.com. Tetra's address is 295 Matheson Blvd East Mississauga, Ontario L4Z 1X8.

About Joints and Hustle

Joints and Hustle holds assets comprising the 'Joints' and 'Hustle and Shake' brands (the "Brands"). Currently, the Brands are being sold various provinces across the country. Prior to the Acquisition, Ayurcann was the supplier of choice for the input materials required to produce products sold under the Brands. The 'Joints' brand offers market leading high potency CBD oils products. The 'Hustle & Shake' brand focuses on the true to flower cannabis experience with high potency vapes.

About Ayurcann

Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann is striving to become a partner of choice for leading Canadian and international cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

