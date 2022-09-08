Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Überraschende Entwicklung! Mehr als ver-10-facht…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.09.2022 | 08:16
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Organizing Committee of the Second China (Ningxia) International Wine Culture and Tourism Expo: Int'l wine culture, tourism expo opens in China's Ningxia

YINCHUAN, China, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The opening ceremony of the second China (Ningxia) International Wine Culture and Tourism Expo was held Wednesday in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

The opening ceremony of the second China (Ningxia) International Wine Culture and Tourism Expo was held in Yinchuan.

The expo, which runs until Sept. 12, features an international wine contest, a wine trade fair, and forums on pilot zone construction as well as wine production, culture and tourism.

According to the Organizing Committee, a total of 797 wine varieties from 43 producing regions in 16 countries will compete in the wine contest, up 25 percent from the previous year.

Fifty-four cooperation projects worth a total of 17.3 billion yuan (about 2.5billion U.S. dollars) have been inked at the expo, covering winery construction, culture and tourism, and wine sales.

Over the years, Ningxia has grown into a major wine-making region in China. In July last year, the National Open Development Comprehensive Pilot Zone for the Grape and Wine Industry, the first of its kind in China, was set up, with the objective of turning the region into China'sBordeaux.

Data shows that the coverage of vineyards in Ningxia has reached 35,000 hectares in 2021, accounting for nearly one third of China's total. There are 116 wineries that have been completed in the region, with an annual output of 130 million bottles. Another 112 wineries are under construction.

In 2021, Ningxia saw its wine exports increase by 256 percent year-on-year despite the pandemic.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=428884

Caption: The opening ceremony of the second China (Ningxia) International Wine Culture and Tourism Expo was held in Yinchuan.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1894338/Expo.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.