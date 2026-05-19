The Organizing Committee of the "2026 Arxan Azalea Viewing Season": The 2026 Arxan Azalea Viewing Season Opens, Hinggan League Launches a New "Border Flower Viewing" Cross-Border Tourism Brand

HINGGAN LEAGUE, China, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 19, China Tourism Day, the "2026 Arxan Azalea Viewing Season" officially kicked off in Arxan City, Hinggan League, Inner Mongolia. Leveraging the geographical and ecological advantages of the China-Mongolia border, Arxan uses the sea of azaleas as a medium to create a new cultural tourism brand of "border flower viewing + cross-border experience," inviting global tourists to immerse themselves in exploring the secret northern frontier.

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This viewing season deeply cultivates China-Mongolia cross-border tourism, aiming to promote mutual visitor exchange and interconnected routes, providing international tourists with more convenient and enriched cross-national experiences. During the event, special activities such as the Arxan Deer-themed performances and border port hiking health walks will be held in succession. The border port scenic area also launches a free national gate tour policy for global tourists, sharing cultural and tourism benefits with utmost sincerity.

Hinggan League boasts an ecological canvas of 60,000 square kilometers, with one-third grasslands, one-third forests, and one-tenth nature reserves intertwined, integrating hot springs, forest seas, and wetlands. Locally, the tourism model breaks the seasonal limitations of summer resorts with "spring flower viewing, summer heat avoidance, autumn maple watching, and winter snow play," rapidly expanding the visitor base from Northeast China to Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei and the Yangtze River Delta, achieving all-region, all-season development.

With its unique border charm and volcanic landforms, Arxan is becoming a new favorite for young people's in-depth travel and travel photography, gaining viral popularity on social media. Here, tourists can not only stroll along the magnificent national border between China and Mongolia but also experience the rare natural wonder of volcanic hot springs merging with ice and snow. Notably, Arxan possesses a rare cross-border volcanic hot spring zone in China. Walking here, the mountains are covered with azaleas and exotic customs, making every travel photo a masterpiece. With the opening of the viewing season, Hinggan League is showcasing to the world a vibrant new cultural tourism landmark in northern China suitable for all seasons, embracing openness and a vision of cross-border cooperation.

Source: The Organizing Committee of the "2026 Arxan Azalea Viewing Season"

Contact person: Mr. Hao, Tel: 86-10-63074558