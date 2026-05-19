Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1.700% Preisexplosion: Wird dieser US-Wolfram-Nanocap jetzt neu bewertet?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.05.2026 11:22 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Organizing Committee of the "2026 Arxan Azalea Viewing Season": The 2026 Arxan Azalea Viewing Season Opens, Hinggan League Launches a New "Border Flower Viewing" Cross-Border Tourism Brand

HINGGAN LEAGUE, China, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 19, China Tourism Day, the "2026 Arxan Azalea Viewing Season" officially kicked off in Arxan City, Hinggan League, Inner Mongolia. Leveraging the geographical and ecological advantages of the China-Mongolia border, Arxan uses the sea of azaleas as a medium to create a new cultural tourism brand of "border flower viewing + cross-border experience," inviting global tourists to immerse themselves in exploring the secret northern frontier.

The 2026 Arxan Azalea Viewing Season Opens, Hinggan League Launches a New

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

This viewing season deeply cultivates China-Mongolia cross-border tourism, aiming to promote mutual visitor exchange and interconnected routes, providing international tourists with more convenient and enriched cross-national experiences. During the event, special activities such as the Arxan Deer-themed performances and border port hiking health walks will be held in succession. The border port scenic area also launches a free national gate tour policy for global tourists, sharing cultural and tourism benefits with utmost sincerity.

Hinggan League boasts an ecological canvas of 60,000 square kilometers, with one-third grasslands, one-third forests, and one-tenth nature reserves intertwined, integrating hot springs, forest seas, and wetlands. Locally, the tourism model breaks the seasonal limitations of summer resorts with "spring flower viewing, summer heat avoidance, autumn maple watching, and winter snow play," rapidly expanding the visitor base from Northeast China to Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei and the Yangtze River Delta, achieving all-region, all-season development.

With its unique border charm and volcanic landforms, Arxan is becoming a new favorite for young people's in-depth travel and travel photography, gaining viral popularity on social media. Here, tourists can not only stroll along the magnificent national border between China and Mongolia but also experience the rare natural wonder of volcanic hot springs merging with ice and snow. Notably, Arxan possesses a rare cross-border volcanic hot spring zone in China. Walking here, the mountains are covered with azaleas and exotic customs, making every travel photo a masterpiece. With the opening of the viewing season, Hinggan League is showcasing to the world a vibrant new cultural tourism landmark in northern China suitable for all seasons, embracing openness and a vision of cross-border cooperation.

Source: The Organizing Committee of the "2026 Arxan Azalea Viewing Season"



Contact person: Mr. Hao, Tel: 86-10-63074558

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.