Most advanced satellite delivering fixed broadband and mobile connectivity across Europe

500 Gbps of capacity making it the largest geostationary satellite ever ordered and launched in Europe

Firm commitments already secured, showcasing the ability of geostationary satellites to provide an attractive solution for bridging the digital divide

Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) today announced that EUTELSAT KONNECT VHTS satellite was successfully launched into Geostationary Transfer Orbit by Arianespace using an Ariane 5 rocket that lifted off from the Guiana Space Centre in Kourou, French Guiana, at 9.45 pm Universal Time (11.45 pm CET) on Wednesday 7 September.

The separation of the all-electric satellite occurred after a 28-minute flight and the spacecraft systems checkout was successfully completed over a period of 3 hours.

EUTELSAT KONNECT VHTS, a very high throughput satellite built by Thales Alenia Space, will provide fixed broadband and mobile connectivity across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. Delivering 230 beams over Western Europe and with a Ka-band capacity of 500 Gbps, EUTELSAT KONNECT VHTS is the largest geostationary satellite ever ordered to date in Europe. It has embarked the most powerful 5th generation digital transparent processor, offering capacity allocation flexibility and an optimal spectrum use.

This state-of-the-art satellite, offering a capacity seven times that of its parent satellite EUTELSAT KONNECT launched in 2020, comes with several major firmly committed customers for satellite broadband connectivity, namely Orange via its Nordnet affiliate for the French coverage, Telecom Italia Mobile over Italy and Thales Alenia Space to serve notably the government connectivity services. These commitments testify to the ability of geostationary satellites to provide an attractive solution for bridging the digital divide, at a time when access to connectivity plays a crucial role in both economic and social development.

Eva Berneke, CEO of Eutelsat, said: "Our congratulations to Arianespace and the Guiana Space Center teams for successfully launching our EUTELSAT KONNECT VHTS satellite into geostationary orbit. Thanks to this fine-tuned collaboration between three French players of excellence, Eutelsat, Thales Alenia Space and Arianespace, we are able to bring connectivity to the next level in Europe and participate in bridging the digital divide everywhere on the continent".

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Committed to promoting all facets of sustainable development across its business activities, Eutelsat leverages its in-orbit resources to help bridge the digital divide while maintaining a safe and uncluttered space environment. As an attractive and socially responsible employer, Eutelsat assembles 1,200 men and women from 50 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

Eutelsat Communications is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com.

www.eutelsat.com Follow us on Twitter @Eutelsat_SA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907006345/en/

Contacts:

Media

Anita Baltagi

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 37 91

abaltagi@eutelsat.com

Daphne Joseph-Gabriel

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 37 91

djosephgabriel@eutelsat.com

Investors

Cédric Pugni

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 31 54

cpugni@eutelsat.com

Alexandre Illouz

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 46 81

aillouz@eutelsat.com