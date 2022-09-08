Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.09.2022
Breaking News! Elvis – 21 Tage bis zur „Wiederauferstehung“!
08.09.2022 | 08:55
Superdry plc: Director Declaration

DJ Superdry plc: Director Declaration

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: Director Declaration 08-Sep-2022 / 07:23 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SuperdryPlc

('Superdry' or 'the Company')

8 September 2022 Director Declaration

Superdry announces that Helen Weir, Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair Designate of National Express Group Plc ('National Express'), with effect from 1 October 2022. Helen will be appointed Chair of National Express with effect from 1 January 2023.

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14. 

For further information: 
 
Superdry Plc 
Ruth Daniels 
             +44 (0) 1242 586643 
Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:      SDRY 
LEI Code:    213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  186632 
EQS News ID:  1437887 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1437887&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2022 02:23 ET (06:23 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
