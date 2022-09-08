DJ Superdry plc: Director Declaration

Superdry announces that Helen Weir, Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair Designate of National Express Group Plc ('National Express'), with effect from 1 October 2022. Helen will be appointed Chair of National Express with effect from 1 January 2023.

For further information: Superdry Plc Ruth Daniels +44 (0) 1242 586643 Company Secretary

