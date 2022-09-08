

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Express Group Plc (NEX.L), on Thursday, announced the appointment of James Stamp as the Interim Group Chief Financial Officer, effective 1 November. James will also join the Board on 1 November. He is currently Chief Financial Officer of National Express' UK & Germany Division.



James joined the company in July 2017 and, until taking on his current role, served on the Group Executive as Group Commercial and Strategy Director, where he led work on the Evolve strategy. He is a qualified chartered accountant with over 25 years' experience in finance and consulting. Prior to joining the company, James was a Partner at KPMG and led their Transport Practice.



In light of James' appointment, the company has agreed that Chris Davies, Group CFO, will be able to leave National Express to join Diploma PLC on 1 November at which point he will step down from the Board. In the meantime, Chris will continue working with Ignacio, James and the rest of the Group Executive to ensure a smooth hand over of responsibilities.



Further, the company stated that it has appointed Russell Reynolds to assist it with the process for the selection of a permanent Group CFO and will consider both internal and external candidates.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de