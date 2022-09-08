News summary:

Demand is rising for 10Gbit/s MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet in a wide range of locations

Service providers need high-performance demarcation technology optimized for space-sensitive deployment and extreme conditions

New FSP 150 device is environmentally hardened and features ADVA's proven OAM and synchronization technology for the network edge

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today launched its FSP 150-XO106, enabling communication service providers (CSPs) to deliver 10Gbit/s Carrier Ethernet services in challenging environments. The highly versatile edge demarcation device is compact and temperature-hardened, making it ideal for deployment in space-restricted locations and harsh outdoor conditions. Requiring no cabinet or cooling, it can be easily deployed on walls, poles and cell towers. The feature-rich solution includes advanced OAM capabilities, supports precise synchronization and fully integrates with ADVA's Ensemble Controller and Packet Director for simple network management.

"The emergence of more connected devices and the boom in video streaming create a new set of demands at the network edge. So too does the rapid digital transformation across all industries, from healthcare to education to agriculture. Our compact and ruggedized FSP 150-XO106 is specifically designed to address this need by enabling 10Gbit/s demarcation technology in any outdoor space," said Mike Heffner, GM of Edge Cloud, ADVA. "The versatility and ease of deployment of our new device will bring reliable, high-speed connectivity to more places than ever before."

Despite its simplicity and compact design, the ADVA FSP 150-XO106 offers the comprehensive feature set required for high-performance Carrier Ethernet services with sophisticated OAM capabilities. It includes well-established interfaces and protocols for easy integration and operation. With its hardware-assisted synchronization features, the ADVA FSP 150-XO106 also provides assured distribution of highly precise time, phase and frequency information. What's more, it fully integrates with ADVA's Ensemble Controller and Packet Director for intuitive management and control.

"We've created a solution optimized for cost-sensitive, high-bandwidth edge applications in any environment. Our FSP 150-XO106 features redundant power supply units. It doesn't require air conditioning and doesn't even need a cabinet. Simply attach the solution to any wall or pole for highly reliable, high-performance services," commented Eli Angel, VP of product line management at ADVA. "The ability to deploy 10Gbit/s demarcation technology outdoors is now an essential requirement for CSPs and enterprise network operators across the world. In any weather, our new ruggedized edge solution will unleash the full potential of high-speed Carrier Ethernet services at the edge of the network."

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

