Enate Limited: Grant Thornton dGTL partners with Enate to drive digital transformation for Global Capability Centres

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grant Thornton dGTL and Enate announced a partnership to enable Global Capability Centres to streamline operations and achieve visibility across teams while ensuring that the new technology and employees operate in synergy.

The strategic alliance aims to leverage dGTL's experience in simplifying digital change for GCCs and Enate's process orchestration platform.

Commenting on this partnership, Raman Shenoy, Partner - dGTL, Grant Thornton Bharat, said, "We are pleased to announce our partnership with Enate, combining dGTL's vast experience in consulting services with Enate's superior process orchestration platform. The partnership is a step toward helping organisations address challenges about fragmented processes, integration of technology, service delivery, governance and workforce productivity. Leveraging on dGTL's functional expertise, powered by Enate's no-code orchestration tool, our collaborative solution seeks to deliver improved operational efficiency by achieving a seamless collaboration between humans and digital."

Grant Thornton dGTL is committed to creating sustainable value through their digital transformation services that put high-calibre operating models into practice. In this context, the collaboration with Enate will help enterprises to orchestrate work efficiently, streamline workflows and enable end-to-end automation.

"We are delighted to be working in partnership with Grant Thornton dGTL, combining their world-class finance advisory capabilities with Enate's work orchestration platform to deliver improved outcomes to clients in the region. dGTL's expertise enables us to deploy solutions with pace and precision, transforming the way work is done in the back office. Utilising Enate's software together with dGTL's finance solutions, clients can expect improved productivity, greater visibility of their work, and the ability to incorporate digital workers at scale across their operations," says James Hall, CEO of Enate Ltd.

About Grant Thornton dGTL

Grant Thornton dGTL (pronounced "Digital") is a venture of Grant Thornton Bharat which focuses on implementing futuristic digital operating models for corporate enterprises and entrepreneurs. The dGTL teacomputerm brings forth qualified consulting and industry-experienced professionals who ensure that new-age technologies serve the purpose of the business, focused on user-centricity and expected outcomes. This is accomplished by sustaining an ecosystem of in-house capabilities, exclusive products and synergies with new-age technology companies.

About Enate

Enate (www.enate.io) is a simple way for you and your team to improve how work is delivered, managed, and automated. Enate is a no-code process orchestration platform that manages a workforce of humans and digital workers for simplified end-to-end business processes.

With Enate, you can plug and play any technology (RPA, AI, cognitive, NLP, machine learning), from any vendor, to get digital fast. The platform enables the delivery of services from multiple locations to local standards while maintaining complete visibility and control (including the automation of KPIs and SLAs), all aligned to detailed reporting of cost and productivity. Enate's platform deploys within weeks.

