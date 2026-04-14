UK's Bed Retailer of the Year unifies communications, performance tracking, and learning on a single platform

Bensons for Beds, the UK's leading specialist bed retailer and winner of Bed Retailer of the Year 2025-26, today announced it has selected WorkJam as its new frontline operations platform. The move will digitally connect 1,800+ colleagues across Bensons' 178-store estate, its manufacturing facility in Cambridgeshire, national distribution network, and support centres in Accrington and Burnley.

The partnership marks a significant milestone in Bensons' ongoing transformation journey and follows the retailer's recent certification as a Great Place to Work. By implementing WorkJam, Bensons will consolidate multiple legacy systems into a single, unified platform designed to enhance communication, task execution, learning, and colleague engagement.

WorkJam's capabilities will also provide retail colleagues with real-time visibility of their individual sales performance and earnings, ensuring they have direct access to the information and tools needed to support their development and success.

"At Bensons for Beds, people sit at the heart of our transformation and future success," said Carrie Westwell, Chief People and Culture Officer at Bensons for Beds. "We're investing in colleague capability and skill development to build on the expertise that already exists across the business. That means ensuring every colleague feels connected and clear on how they make a difference. WorkJam will give us a single platform that brings communication, learning, and performance together-and I'm excited about the journey ahead."

Leveraging WorkJam's AI-enabled features and Custom Widgets, Bensons will be able to surface real-time data from existing systems directly within the platform. This will allow store colleagues to view sales performance, schedules, learning modules, and operational tasks all in one place-improving efficiency, clarity, and engagement across the business.

"Bensons is bridging the gap between support centres and frontline colleagues across its UK locations. Strategy moves faster, productivity increases, and feedback flows both ways-all while reducing the complexity of managing multiple systems. We're proud to be part of Bensons' vision for its workforce, and this partnership shows the power of what WorkJam enables," said Steve Kramer, CEO and Co-founder of WorkJam.

About WorkJam

WorkJam is the world's leading, and most complete, frontline operations platform. Communication, task management, scheduling, learning, and AI work together in one app, with precision targeting that reaches the right location and employee. Trusted by enterprises at scale, WorkJam helps HQs execute strategy faster, and gives frontline teams everything they need in one place to enable breakthrough productivity. To learn more, visit WorkJam.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Bensons for Beds

UK's leading sleep specialist, Bensons for Beds is transforming into a destination for specialist sleep solutions, responding to growing customer awareness of the role good sleep plays in overall health and wellbeing. With over 170 stores nationwide and a strong online presence, Bensons brings together more than 100 years of specialist craftsmanship and over 70 years on the UK's high streets and retail parks. Its portfolio of mattress brands includes Staples Co, Slumberland and Eve Sleep. The company manufactures over 70% of its products in the UK and was named Bed Retailer of the Year 2025-26 by the National Bed Federation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260414317717/en/

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