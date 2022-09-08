Researchers at the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory claim to have achieved a breakthrough for high-efficiency perovskite solar cells.From pv magazine USA Researchers from the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) have achieved breakthrough levels of stability and efficiency with a new perovskite solar cell, according to results published in Nature. The project was conducted in partnership with University of Colorado, Boulder, and the University of California, San Diego. A new architectural structure enabled the perovskite solar cell to demonstrate a certified 24% efficiency level, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...