Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment, short name and trading code for bond loan issued by Kommuninvest i Sverige AB on STO Municipalities (357/22)

As of September 09, 2022, the following instrument issued by Kommuninvest i Sverige AB listed on STO Municipalities will change market segment, short name and trading code. See attached document. ISIN XS2530407340 Current Market Segment STO Municipalities Current Short name KOIO G2509 REG S Current Trading Code KOIO_G2509_REG_S New Market Segment STO Sustainable Bonds New Short Name KOIO G2509 New Trading Code KOIO_G2509 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1089054