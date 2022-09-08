Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
08.09.2022
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment, short name and trading code for bond loan issued by Kommuninvest i Sverige AB on STO Municipalities (357/22)

As of September 09, 2022, the following instrument issued by Kommuninvest i
Sverige AB listed on STO Municipalities will change market segment, short name
and trading code. See attached document. 

ISIN          XS2530407340     
Current Market Segment STO Municipalities  
Current Short name   KOIO G2509 REG S   
Current Trading Code  KOIO_G2509_REG_S   
                       
New Market Segment   STO Sustainable Bonds
New Short Name     KOIO G2509      
New Trading Code    KOIO_G2509      


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1089054
