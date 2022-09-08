Cuentas, Inc. Announces Its "Cuentas Mobile" Division Will Give FREE Wireless Services for Life to First 100,000 Customers Who Sign Up for Cuentas App for Financial Services

Cuentas App financial services will pay customers monthly wireless services, as long as they keep their account open with a minimum of $50 cash load per month at any VanillaDirect Load location.

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2022 / Cuentas, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUEN & CUENW) ("Cuentas"), a leading financial services App, announced today that its wholly owned division, Cuentas Mobile, will offer 100,000 GSM SIM cards with free wireless services (voice, text, & data) for life, as long as users load at least $50 cash per month on their Cuentas account. Additionally, the company will pay for the monthly wireless service costs of all users who maintain an active Cuentas financial services account.

Using the promo code "CuentasMobile" during registration, users can open a financial services account including routing and account numbers for no-cost direct deposits. The first 100,000 users will be grandfathered into this special offer and can receive free wireless services for life, paid for by Cuentas, Inc. Cuentas Mobile is available with a tier 1 wireless network in the US.

Users who switch from their current wireless provider with an eligible device to Cuentas Mobile will receive a new Cuentas GSM SIM card, at no additional cost, without having to change the phone number. Cuentas Mobile is one of the only wireless service providers that brings wireless and financial services together under one seamless platform, the Cuentas Mobile App.

The launch of Cuentas Mobile comes as Cuentas, Inc. looks to make a broader impact on U.S. consumers, offering both fintech solutions and free, lifetime wireless services via the Cuentas App to demonstrate that its product scope exceeds just financial services. The company has also committed to maintaining that Cuentas Mobile is provided on a major, reliable wireless network in the U.S.

"For all of the value we were delivering, we knew Cuentas had to be more than just cash loads and remittances," stated Cuentas co-founder and interim CEO Arik Maimon. "We want to give millions of people the ability to have efficient, reliable, and affordable financial services, as well as an enhanced mobile lifestyle that brings them more convenience and prosperity, especially during times of historic inflation." He also added, "With the Cuentas App, our users can now have full financial services plus excellent cellular services through Cuentas Mobile, all under the same family. We are here to help the community and to improve their mobile lifestyle."

About Cuentas

Cuentas, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUEN & CUENW) is a fintech e-finance and e-commerce service provider with proprietary technology that delivers digital financial services to the underbanked and unbanked Hispanic, Latino and immigrant populations including mobile and financial services, prepaid debit card, ACH and mobile deposits, cash remittance, peer to peer money transferring, and other services. The Cuentas General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Card includes a digital wallet, discounts for purchases at major physical and online retailers, rewards, and the ability to purchase digital content. For more information, visit https://cuentas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", as that term is defined in section 27a of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21e of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this news release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements including that we will meet the standard for listing on NASDAQ or successful in our launch of the Cuentas GPR card and mobile app. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements that are preceded by, followed by, or that include such words as "believe", "plan" or "expect" or similar statements are forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

UPRISE Media

646-924-5733

cuentaspr@uprisemgmt.com

SOURCE: Cuentas, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/715156/Cuentas-Inc-Announces-Its-Cuentas-Mobile-Division-Will-Give-FREE-Wireless-Services-for-Life-to-First-100000-Customers-Who-Sign-Up-for-Cuentas-App-for-Financial-Services