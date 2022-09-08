Affluence Corporation's OneMind Technology Subsidiary on Display at Intersec Conference

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2022 / Affluence Corporation (OTC PINK:AFFU) a leader in Smart City Software and Internet of Things (IoT) technology announced today that OneMind Technology and its Hypervisor product will be on display at the Intersec Saudi Arabia Conference to be held in Riyadh from September 13th to 15th.

"I am pleased to announce that next week September 13th through the 15th we're in RICEC Riydah for Intersec Saudi Arabia invited as a technology partner by Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL)," said Stephane Eyme, CEO of OneMind Technologies. "We are extremely excited to be able to demonstrate how the OneMind IoT Hypervisor solution can help add value to intelligence systems and manage and prevent safety, security and digital city incidents. Please stop by the Dell Technologies stand and meet our team," said Eyme.

Intersec Saudi Arabia is a nexus for emergency services, security and the safety industry focusing on digital cities. The show will have a special focus on Commercial Security, Information Security, Homeland Security and Policing, Physical and Perimeter Security, Fire and Rescue and Safety and Health. The conference presents the industry's most comprehensive showcase to date as it brings together key government leaders, agencies and organizational heads with outstanding world-class speakers, innovative products and technology across all sectors.

About Affluence Corporation

Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK) is a diversified technology company focused on smart city software and innovative cloud solutions that capitalize on IoT, AI and 5G technologies. We are investing in mid-market businesses to create a cohesive unit which brings together technology for the next generation of internet. For more information go to https://affucorp.com

About OneMind Technologies SL

OneMind Technologies SL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Affluence Corporation. The OneMind Intelligent IoT solution builder is used to create applications for smart construction and smart city operations. Functioning as systems of systems, OneMind connects data sources to one single point of insight to provide real-time information on operational processes. It is a key component in the enterprise solutions currently being offered by several Fortune 50 companies that resell, distribute, and integrate smart city enterprise solutions. The OneMind Smart City solution is deployed in Barcelona, San Francisco, Guadalajara, Oslo and many other cities throughout the world. For more information go to https://www.onemindtechnologies.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, availability and the cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commissions. Additionally, this release may not be considered as legal, accounting, or investment advice, and is not, and may not be considered, a solicitation for the purchase of any securities issued by Affluence Corporation.

SOURCE: Affluence Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/715180/Affluence-Corporations-OneMind-Technology-Subsidiary-on-Display-at-Intersec-Conference