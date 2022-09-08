Zentek Ltd.: Zentek Announces Annual General Meeting on Thursday September 29th, 2022, at the Delta Hotel in Guelph, Ontario

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2022 / Zentek Ltd. ("Zentek" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:ZTEK)(TSX-V:ZEN), an intellectual property development and commercialization company, is pleased to announce its 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting will be held on Thursday, September 29th at 4:00 pm at the Delta Hotel in Guelph, Ontario. Capacity may be limited, and attendees must register by email at info@zentek.com. The meeting will be live streamed for those who cannot attend in person, with details to be provided at a later date.

"We look forward to meeting our shareholders once again to discuss the Company's achievements in the last year, the direction of the Company going forward, answer shareholder questions and to vote on important matters that will allow the board and management team to best move the Company forward," said Dr. Francis Dubé, Executive Chairman for Zentek.

The Management Information Circular will be mailed shortly to shareholders of record on Friday August 25th. Shareholders will be asked to vote on the following items:

to appoint BDO as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration;

to elect the directors of the Company for the ensuing year;

to consider, and, if deemed advisable, to pass an ordinary resolution approving the adoption of the Company's omnibus long-term incentive plan;

to consider, and, if deemed advisable, pass, with or without variation, a special resolution authorizing the directors to change the registered address of the Company;

to transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof.

The nature of the business to be transacted at the meeting is described in further detail in the management information circular of the Company under the section entitled Matters to be Acted Upon, was sent to shareholders commencing on or around September 7, 2022.

About Zentek Ltd.

Zentek is an IP development and commercialization company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions in the areas of prevention, detection, and treatment. Zentek is currently focused on commercializing ZenGUARD, a patent-pending coating shown to have 99% antimicrobial activity, including against COVID-19, and the potential to use similar compounds as products against infectious diseases. The Company also has an exclusive agreement to be the global exclusive commercializing partner for a newly developed aptamer-based rapid pathogen detection technology.

