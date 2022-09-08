Exscientia plc (Nasdaq: EXAI) today announced that Caroline Rowland has joined Exscientia as Chief People Officer. In this newly created role, she will lead Exscientia's People (human resources) and Places functions and build on the Company's talent, training and employee experience strategies. Caroline reports to CEO and Founder, Andrew Hopkins, DPhil.

"Exscientia was founded to create an entirely new type of biopharma company, re-engineered to integrate technologists and drug discovery scientists who share a passion for using technology to make better medicines, faster. In recent years, we've expanded our global footprint rapidly, and ensuring that our unique culture persists as we scale is critical," said Andrew. "Caroline brings over 20 years of global experience in optimising organisational effectiveness and unlocking higher levels of company performance through operational growth and a sense of belonging. Caroline's expertise and guidance will be invaluable in helping Exscientia excel as a globally diverse and innovative organisation."

Most recently, Caroline served as Arm's Vice President of Talent, where she held multiple roles of increasing responsibility and led the firm's talent, business partnering, shared services, global integration and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. Prior to Arm, Caroline spent eight years leading executive performance strategy, global mobility and talent management at Diageo; and five years as a Management Consultant advising corporate clients with Human Capital, Deloitte, where she was seconded to Hyderabad, India as well as New York, NY.

Caroline currently serves as a board member at the Cambridge Network, a not-for-profit organisation focused on bridging the vibrant technology and education sectors of Cambridge, England. Caroline holds a BS.c. in Business Studies and Human Resource Management from the University of Salford.

"Exscientia is a cutting-edge and purpose-driven organisation with aspirations to redefine the drug development landscape. To support this mission, I believe that differentiating the employee experience by cultivating an empowering, creative and supportive environment is essential to success," said Caroline Rowland, Exscientia's Chief People Officer. "I am motivated by the opportunity to contribute to this exceptional success story and create and deliver on strategies that, at their heart, empower individuals and drive performance and community."

About Exscientia

Exscientia is an AI-driven pharmatech company committed to discovering, designing and developing the best possible drugs in the fastest and most effective manner. Exscientia developed the first-ever functional precision oncology platform to successfully guide treatment selection and improve patient outcomes in a prospective interventional clinical study, as well as to progress AI-designed small molecules into the clinical setting. Our internal pipeline is focused on leveraging our precision medicine platform in oncology, while our partnered pipeline broadens our approach to other therapeutic areas. By pioneering a new approach to medicine creation, we believe the best ideas of science can rapidly become the best medicines for patients.

Exscientia is headquartered in Oxford (England, U.K.), with offices in Vienna (Austria), Dundee (Scotland, U.K.), Boston (Mass., U.S.), Miami (Fla., U.S.), Cambridge (England, U.K.), and Osaka (Japan).

For more information visit us on https://www.exscientia.ai or follow us on Twitter @exscientiaAI.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements with regard to Exscientia's expectations with respect to company culture and drug development. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "projects," "anticipates," and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the uncertainties inherent in predicting future results and conditions, including the scope, progress and expansion of Exscientia's product development efforts; the initiation, scope and progress of Exscientia's and its partners' clinical trials and ramifications for the cost thereof; clinical, scientific, regulatory and technical developments; and those inherent in the process of discovering, developing and commercialising product candidates that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such product candidates. Exscientia undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005061/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

Sara Sherman

investors@exscientia.ai

Media:

Amanda Galgay

media@exscientia.ai