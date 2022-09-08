Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced it has been named No. 1 on the Fortune Best Workplaces in Biopharma 2022 list in the large company category. This is the sixth consecutive year Horizon has been named to the list and the company's third time ranking No. 1.

"It's a tremendous honor to be named the No. 1 Best Workplace in Biopharma for the second consecutive year," said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. "At Horizon, we are committed to creating a best-in-class working environment. We offer employees flexibility, mental health services, competitive parental leave and childcare resources, among other benefits, so they can provide meaningful support to the patients and communities we serve."

The Best Workplaces in Biopharma award is based on analysis of survey responses from over 36,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified companies in the biopharma industry. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Great Place to Work selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

About Horizon

Horizon is a global biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About the Best Workplaces in Biopharma

Great Place to Workselected the Best Workplaces in Biopharma by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 36,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in the biopharma industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All.

