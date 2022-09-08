Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.09.2022
Breaking News! Elvis – 21 Tage bis zur „Wiederauferstehung"!
Dow Jones News
08.09.2022 | 14:19
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: DIV-Dividend Declaration

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: DIV-Dividend Declaration

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: DIV-Dividend Declaration 08-Sep-2022 / 12:47 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc

("the Company")

LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78

8 September 2022

Declaration of Interim Dividend

The Company has today declared a first interim dividend in respect of the year 1 May 2022 to 30 April 2023 of 2.9425p per share (2.75p: 2021). This dividend represents an increase of 7.00% compared to the equivalent amount declared in the previous year.

The interim dividend of 2.9425p per Ordinary share will be paid on 14 October 2022 to the holders of Ordinary shares on the register at 23 September 2022, with an ex-dividend date of 22 September 2022.

It is the Board's intention that this payment will be the first of four equal core dividend payments of 2.9425p each, being a total of 11.77p, for the year ending 30 April 2023.

Enquiries:

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:      SDVP 
LEI Code:    213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  186922 
EQS News ID:  1438611 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1438611&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2022 07:47 ET (11:47 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
