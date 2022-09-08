DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: DIV-Dividend Declaration

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc

("the Company")

LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78

8 September 2022

Declaration of Interim Dividend

The Company has today declared a first interim dividend in respect of the year 1 May 2022 to 30 April 2023 of 2.9425p per share (2.75p: 2021). This dividend represents an increase of 7.00% compared to the equivalent amount declared in the previous year.

The interim dividend of 2.9425p per Ordinary share will be paid on 14 October 2022 to the holders of Ordinary shares on the register at 23 September 2022, with an ex-dividend date of 22 September 2022.

It is the Board's intention that this payment will be the first of four equal core dividend payments of 2.9425p each, being a total of 11.77p, for the year ending 30 April 2023.

