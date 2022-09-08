Retirement Technology Provider Smart Names Gaobo Pang Ph.D., CFA, Head of Quantitative Strategy

Gaobo Pang, formerly of Northern Trust, joins Smart to design custom investment methodologies for retirement saving and income

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2022 / Smart , a leading global retirement technology provider, announced the growth of its team with the hire of Gaobo Pang Ph.D., CFA as Head of Quantitative Strategy.

Pang's hire is reflective of Smart's plans to build a comprehensive retirement planning and income technology that will enable participants to better prepare for and manage their spending in retirement. Earlier in 2022, Smart acquired Stadion , an independent managed account technology provider, which bolstered Smart's ability to offer a transformative suite of solutions that helps participants meet their objectives for spending confidently through retirement.

Pang is responsible for overseeing a quantitative team that enhances Smart and Stadion's personalization capabilities, including designing the investment and income methodology for integrated retirement saving and spending solutions. He will also work closely with the global team to actively evolve Smart's investment planning and guidance offering across regions.

"Gaobo brings a passion and a unique mind for analytical thinking to Smart - exactly what we need to underpin our innovative and customizable retirement income technology," said Jodan Ledford, CEO of Smart in the U.S. "With his guidance, we will be able to help even more individuals gain access to the savings and income strategies they need to feel secure through retirement."

Pang is an established professional with years of experience enhancing organizational capabilities in data, analytics, and practical research. For seven years, he served as a Senior Vice President (Director of Analytics and Head of Research) at Northern Trust. He supervised advanced analytics, oversaw machine learning algorithms, and collaborated with executives, advisors, and technologists on the digital transformation and hyper-personalization of financial services. He also led modeling, behavioral finance, and thought leadership for retirement solutions. Pang also brings previous experience serving as an Economist for Willis Towers Watson and World Bank.

Pang joins an award-winning team, as the global Smart team has recently been named a Fintech Company of the Year and Best Tech Recruiter by the 2022 Global Business Tech Awards . Smart in the U.S. was also recently honored as a finalist for the ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards in the category of Thought Leadership.

About Smart

Smart is a global savings and investments technology provider. Its mission is to transform retirement, savings, and financial well-being, across all generations, around the world.

Smart partners with financial institutions (including broker-dealers, RIAs, retirement providers, insurers, asset managers, banks) and financial advisers to deliver retirement savings and income solutions that are digital, customized, and cost-efficient.

Smart, founded in the UK, operates in the USA, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East with close to a million savers and over $5 billion in assets. Smart supports its clients with a 750+ strong global team and saw over 2,000% growth in assets on its platform since 2018.

Legal & General, J.P. Morgan, Fidelity International Strategic Ventures, Link Group, Barclays, Natixis Investment Managers, Chrysalis Investments, and DWS Group and are all investors to date in Smart.

