New appointments will help fuel continued business momentum and hiring growth in the U.S. and abroad

LG Ads Solutions, the connected TV and cross-screen advertising service, today announced three new executive appointments. Joining the team are Tony Marlow as Global Chief Marketing Officer, Barbie Brewer as Global Head of Human Resources, and Edward Wale, as Vice President, Europe. The new appointments will help fuel continued business momentum amidst strong growth in the connected TV (CTV) advertising industry globally.

Advertisers have increased CTV media investments as viewership on streaming platforms becomes the majority of television viewing in the U.S., and as streaming services proliferate around the world. Media investment company GroupM reported that global CTV ad spend is expected to increase 36% from $21.1 billion in 2022 to $32.8 billion in 2025. Providers of exclusive CTV ad inventory and first-party TV audience data, such as LG Ads Solutions, help brands optimize spend across all platforms and services, and are increasingly important to CTV media planning and buying.

"Since launching LG Ads Solutions last year, our team has doubled in size, reflecting the rapid growth in CTV advertising globally. These key hires help accelerate our existing momentum even further. With one of the world's largest footprints in TV audience data and premium CTV media, our opportunity is massive. Scaling our services, partnerships, and team to better service customers everywhere is a top priority," said Chief Executive Officer, Raghu Kodige.

Tony Marlow joins from Integral Ad Science (IAS), where he served as CMO, helping to transform the brand into a recognized and trusted partner globally. At IAS he was part of the executive team which took the company public through IPO in 2021. Prior to IAS he was CMO at big data company Data Axle, and Global Head of B2B Marketing at Yahoo. In his new role, he will lead all aspects of marketing, product marketing and communications worldwide.

Barbie Brewer has over 20 years of experience in People and Culture leadership, with particular emphasis in growing large-scale engineering, product, DevOps, and data analytics workforces. Most recently she served as Chief People Officer for mParticle, the customer data platform (CDP) company. She has held senior HR and/or culture roles at global enterprise and consumer technology companies, including Gitlab, Netflix, and Cisco Systems. Barbie will play a critical role in the company's hiring and culture as it expands across all major markets around the world.

Ed Wale joins from Magnite, where he served as Managing Director, CTV, EMEA. He also previously served as Managing Director, EMEA, for SpotX. In this new role, based in London, he will lead expansion in EMEA for the LG Ads Solutions service, scaling the company's media and measurement operations to meet increasing demand as streaming continues to gain more traction throughout the major European markets.

About LG Ads Solutions

LG Ads Solutions is a leader in convergent TV and cross-screen advertising, helping brands find hard-to-get unduplicated reach at optimal frequency across the fragmented TV landscape, and maximize return on ad spend. The company brings together LG's years of experience in delivering premium, home entertainment products to consumers worldwide, with big TV audience data and Video AI designed to connect brands with audiences across all screens and understand resulting business outcomes. We are growing fast globally, and we are hiring! Contact us at info@lgads.tv.

